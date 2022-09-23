Hello, history fans! In our last episode we learned about Charleston from the perspective of James Wolf. And Charleston was soon paid a visit by the infamous outlaw Curly Bill Brocius, who was later killed by Wyatt Earp.
James Wolf becomes a Charleston saloon investor
Though his second day in Charleston saw a saloon shooting which unnerved him, Wolf eventually saw the value in saloons as an investment, especially having saved much of his earnings. “I worked eve(r)y day regularly and in addition got in lots of overtime, so (I) began to accumulate what was for me, a large amount of money … ” Wolf would soon invest $600 in a Charleston saloon (approximately $12,000 in U.S. dollars today) to make a start. As he recalled, “As interest on this money, I received all the drinks I wanted and a pint to take home every night. Soon afterward, in a poker game, I won a large frame building that was used as a combined saloon, gambling house and dance hall with a number of furnished rooms at one end. It was the center of activities on soldier paydays and the rendezvous of the wild bunch. Though the income from it was immense, it was still an unlovely place.”
Curly Bill Brocius
Curly Bill Brocius would leave his mark on the area, but in a far different manner than that of the Schieffelins and Gird. A member of the fraternity of cattle rustlers, Brocius had just been released after having stood trial for his shooting of Tombstone Marshall Fred White, and was in the mood to celebrate. He would soon find his way to Charleston and would involve himself in an incident that would solidify the reputation of this colorful and boisterous town.
Billy Breakenridge, author of Helldorado, said the following about a cold winter night in 1881: “The few law-abiding citizens in Charleston had a small adobe building which they used for a church. One Sunday evening when they were gathered there for their evening service, Curly Bill and a bunch of cowboys came to town, and some of them suggested that they attend church. They agreed, and, armed as usual, all trooped into the church. The good people, fearing trouble, began to leave, and soon the place was empty except for the gang. The preacher started to leave also, but he was told that they came to hear him preach and intended him no harm. So he remained, and preached them a sermon, hitting them as hard as possible. They asked him to line out a hymn, and they all sang. Then they asked him to pass the hat and take up a collection, and they filled his hat with Mexican dollars; it was the largest contribution ever taken up in that church!
“Next morning as Curly was dozing in front of a saloon, Justice Burnett came around the corner of the building with a shotgun in his hands and arrested Curly. He tried him right there on the spot, and fined him twenty-five dollars for disturbing the peace the night before at the church. Curly paid, but said no more church for him, it was too expensive.”
Remembering Charleston
George Parsons lived for years in Tombstone, and kept the finest journal to survive that time and place. He knew many of Tombstone’s notables, including John Clum and Wyatt Earp, and he also visited among others places, Charleston. Following are some of his journal writings of what he saw.
On January 10th, 1881, Parsons recorded the well-remembered church service attended by Curly Bill Brocius and some fellow cowboys. “Some more bullying by the Cowboys. ‘Curly Bill’ and others captured Charleston the other night and played the devil generally — breaking up a religious meeting by chasing the minister out of the house — putting out lights with pistol balls and going through the town.” According to Parsons, Curly Bill’s bad behavior tour soon came to Tombstone. “I think it was tonight they captured the Alhambra saloon here (Tombstone) and raced through the town firing pistols.”