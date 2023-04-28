Hello History Fans!
This week we see Harrison Drew’s widow, Anne, sell an easement to the New Mexico & Arizona railroad at a deep discount. And John Hill is peppered with questions by Wyatt Earp’s former attorney, Col. Herring.
It appears from records that William Drew’s widow, Anne Drew, may have been taken advantage of in disposing of property left to her by her late husband. She received a much smaller payment from the N.M. & A. when she sold an easement to them, compared to the payout that Robert Mason received just to her south. And such was the case when she sold the land and building that had once been that memorable little stage stop known as “Drew’s Station.”
Whereas Robert Mason would sell his place and share of his dam and ditch for $2,000.00, Anne Drew sold for a scant $200. The details of this key transaction had remained elusive until the discovery of the Hill vs. Herrick case, and they have yet to surface outside of this suit. John Hill’s testimony provides the details that only an insider would know. This is because although he did not purchase the Drew Ranch, he loaned its buyer the funds to do so.
The use of the old Drew Ranch would now be in the hands of the successive owners, first H.J. Horne, and later Elijah Clifford, although related testimony does not identify when Clifford bought from Horne. Both owners would continue to increase the amount of crop fields on Drew’s former ranch and farm.
“The biggest part of his land was broke up when he come on it … It was after H.J. Horne went away from there, and I don’t know how long Clifford has been living there — I think this year is his second crop.”
Hill added that at the time of the hearing Clifford had an estimated 25 acres under cultivation. This marked a significant expansion from the seven acres of mostly corn that William Drew had testified to having a decade before.
Col. Herring then asked Hill, “Who claims now the right of taking water from that ditch under the Drew interest?” Hill testified that Elijah Clifford was now using the water, and he was now living in the old Drew home, as he had followed H.J. Horne in ownership of the property.
“Do you know whether Drew ever conveyed to him (Clifford) any such right?” Hill answered that he didn’t know. William Drew died in 1879, his wife didn’t sell out until 1882, and she did not sell to Clifford, but to H.J. Horne, who later sold to Clifford.
As if to put a finer point on it, Col. Herring further pressed Hill on the Drew location.
“Do you know the lands that were formerly the old Drew place?” Hill replied “Well, I know what I understand to be the old Drew place.” “Is it there where Clifford is living?” “Yes sir,” Hill answered. “Have you seen Drew living on that place at any time since 1882?” Hill reminded Herring that “I never saw Drew in my life. He was dead, or said to be, when I came to the country. I have seen Mrs. Drew living on that place … I think she left there the summer of 1882, the next summer after I come to the country.”
“From the summer of 1882 … up to the time Clifford moved there on that place, did anybody live there?” Hill again attempted to explain to Herring, noting that “I didn’t say Clifford moved in 1882.” Herring asked “No, I didn’t suppose you did say so, but I said from the summer of 1882 till Clifford moved there did anybody live on it (the Drew place)?”
It was not for lack of knowledge that Herring badgered his witness; this appears to be his personal style of questioning, and Hill wouldn’t be the only one to be favored with it during this case.