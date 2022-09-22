During the fall months (late September–January) is time to harvest pomegranates. As you have probably have noticed, the fruit on the south and southwest side of the shrub may have been splitting.
Some pomegranate and tomato splitting is natural and to be expected this time of year. The splitting is direct-sunlight caused. The inside of tomatoes and pomegranates start to grow more quickly as the weather cools but the rinds and skins have toughened from the direct sunlight and can’t expand as quickly, so something has to give.
The split fruits for the most part are not salvageable. Just throw them in your compost pile or garbage. The only way to determine ripeness of pomegranates and prickly pear fruit, is the taste test as color is misleading. Cut open a couple, when they are sweet, start eating or making jelly.
Irregular watering, overwatering from monsoon rains in the fall in particular when the majority of the fruit is ripening, likely will lead to cracking.
The pomegranate tree is a low-maintenance plant; however, there are a couple of things to watch for with a pomegranate not bearing fruit. To set fruit, the drought-tolerant pomegranate requires additional irrigation and fertilizer. They appreciate a soil pH of 5.5-7 and as is common with most plants, will benefit from a layer of organic mulch. To achieve higher production levels of pomegranate fruiting plant in full sun. Pomegranate trees tend to sucker and divert energy away from fruit production, resulting in no pomegranates on trees.
Prune lightly on a regular basis, but do if you cut back too severely, it can affect fruit outcomes. As mentioned, the pomegranate tree is most vigorous in warm, dry climates. In USDA Zone 7, the bush will generally survive the winter, but damage may occur when ground temperatures drop below 10 degrees Fahrenheit.
John Chapman was a garden teacher on radio and TV and a garden columnist for Phoenix media for years and practices what he preaches. He now lives in Southern Arizona. For questions, email john@johnchapman.com.