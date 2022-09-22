During the fall months (late September–January) is time to harvest pomegranates. As you have probably have noticed, the fruit on the south and southwest side of the shrub may have been splitting.

Some pomegranate and tomato splitting is natural and to be expected this time of year. The splitting is direct-sunlight caused. The inside of tomatoes and pomegranates start to grow more quickly as the weather cools but the rinds and skins have toughened from the direct sunlight and can’t expand as quickly, so something has to give.

