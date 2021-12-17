SIERRA VISTA — The Buena High School Band is back in full swing, rocking its way to perform at the 50th anniversary of the Fiesta Bowl parade this Saturday in Phoenix.
The BHS band was one of the inaugural performers on the parade’s debut 50 years ago, according to SVUSD Public information officer Valerie Weller.
On Dec. 18, BHS Band Director Brad Gallant is bringing the band back to march the two-mile route once again in central Phoenix.
“It was important for us to do the Fiesta Bowl to kinda carry on the legacy,” said Gallant. “We’ve been to the Fiesta Bowl a couple of times, but it’s been a while ... since we got a chance to do it, It’s important for us to do it.”
Gallant, who’s been the director of the band since 2018, said that the band will be performing a mix of holiday tunes and some classic western pieces.
“We’re playing a selection called ‘Santa Meets Sousa,’” said Gallant. “It is a mixture of John Phillips Sousa songs and Christmas songs intermixed. And then we have another one called ‘Hard Rockin’ Santa’s Parade.’ The last one we’re playing is ‘Magnificent Seven.’”
He said that the repertoire represents the band’s vibrant personality and the area its members call home, the Southwest.
“It kinda represents our area and kind of our Southwest,” said Gallant., referencing the “Magnificent Seven” piece. “The other one I think fits our personality — you know, a mixture of different things — a pretty fun song that you can jam along to. Something to represent our area, and then something that would be fun to watch as a crowd member.”
Gallant said that it’s been an exciting but busy season for the 110-member band, which placed fourth at the University of Arizona’s 68th annual “Band Day” Competition Oct. 30.
“They actually did really well,” said Gallant. “They improved from their previous competition — 15 points higher — which was huge.”
Gallant said that the band performed in 14 different events this semester alone — the most since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic nearly two years ago.
“It kept the kids playing” Gallant said. “We did every home game, we were able to go to at least one away game, we did the two competitions, we’re doing three parades. “It’s pretty busy in one semester, which is normal, and it’s been nice to be able to travel and get things rolling.”
Back in March of 2020, Gallant said that rehearsals moved from in-person to Zoom when the school transitioned to online instruction.
“When the pandemic hit, we were in-person all the way up until March,” said Gallant. “We actually had auditions the day that everything shutdown. And we had to not go on a trip that was supposed to take about 30 people — 30 kids to audition — up to Phoenix, and we had to stop. After that, it was all Zoom stuff.”
Looking ahead into the spring, Gallant said that he’s hopeful to bring back more of the band’s annual concerts — namely, their All City Concert.
The All City Concert is “where we have our top groups from our elementary-level, middle school-level and high school-level play in one big concert,” said Gallant. “That is a fun show. Also that same week, the choir is going to be doing their all city choir concert — right before spring break.
“We had a student that made it to the second round (of) the All State Jazz competition. I will be taking them up for the second round audition on Jan. 8. He’ll be competing against other trumpet players for the top spots. Two weeks later, we have the regional auditions for regional band, choir and orchestra.”
Gallant said that he’s most looking forward to having some more normalcy in the band’s schedule and performances for the spring.
“To be at a football game and to have the full force of the band rockin’ along, it’s a lot of fun,” he said. “You could tell that people were very appreciative to have it back.”