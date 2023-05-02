garden

Blueberry plants, like the one seen here, require acidic soil in order to thrive.

 Associated Press

Healthy plants are the most critical component of a thriving garden. And one of the best ways to keep them that way is to make sure your soil’s pH level suits their needs.

Every plant requires a specific soil pH range within which it can best absorb essential nutrients. Because the optimal range is different for every plant, gardeners should learn the pH requirements of each one.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?