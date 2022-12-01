Dry air is the main cause of brown tips and edges on your houseplants. Dry air is great for desert plants but causes problems for tropical plants. We need to remember they were originally grown in a greenhouse where the temperature and humidity were carefully maintained.
For plants this means that water is evaporating from the surfaces of the leaves faster than is being taken up by the roots even if the roots were in standing water. Over watering to compensate for the dry air only makes the situation worse. Over watering causes the roots to rot and all the capillary action of the roots is destroyed and the leaves then get even less water and hastens the death of the plant.
Excessive leaf evaporation leaves behind the salts and minerals in the water deposited in the leaf cells causing those cells to die and that is what we are seeing in the dead brown edges. Excessive fertilizer can also cause brown leaf edges.
Misting the leaves would seem to be a solution but you will need to mist the leaves every 5-10 minutes around the clock so misting is useless.
One of the ways to fight dry indoor air is to use a room humidifier. Another way to combat arid air is to set your indoor plants on over-sized gavel filled saucers. You can use aquarium gravel that you get at the pet store. The water that drains out the bottom of the pots evaporates humidifying the plant leaves as it passes by. When you group several indoor plants together the more moisture lost to evaporation the greater the humidity.
Make sure that plants are away from heating and cooling vents. Air from A/C and heating vents is bone dry. If plants are near bathrooms or stoves the moisture is increased for short periods of time. Remember to keep the soil moist but not wet.
Yes, you can take scissors and cut off the brown edges and give your indoor plants a new look.
Mini Greenhouse Increases Plant Growth
Carrots, cabbage/broccoli family, peas, lettuce, swiss chard and kale will endure hard freezes. However, a hard freeze – temperature in the 20s – will harm the strawberries. The growth of the winter veggies will slow in extreme cold. You can actually increase the rate of growth in extreme cold weather if you create a mini greenhouse. When we can modify the cold weather period, our vegetables will continue to grow and produce instead of slow down.
To create a mini greenhouse; pound several short rebar into the ground at short intervals on both sides of your garden and bend some 10 ft or even 20 ft PVC pipe over those rebar creating a rib skeleton. Cover the PVC skeleton with some clear plastic covering (obtained from big box home improvement centers), enough so that it drapes on both sides of the garden and over the ends. Put several 5 gallon buckets of water also in the greenhouse tunnel. The sun will warm the water during the day and that warm water will warm you greenhouse tunnel on cold nights – presto, solar heating? Just be sure to put some bricks, pipe or boards along the sides of the garden to weight down the plastic so it won’t blow off.
During the summer months do not grow anything in black plastic nursery pots – the heat will cook the roots. However growing vegetables in black nursery pots this time of year is exactly what we want the sun to do – heat up the roots so the plants will grow faster – especially in a greenhouse tunnel.
You can open up the ends every few days to equalize the oxygen and carbon dioxide or to let some cool air in if the days get too hot. Now you can enjoy your winter vegetables sooner than you would without the greenhouse tunnel.
John Chapman was garden teacher on radio, TV and garden columnist in Phoenix, AZ media for years and practices what he preaches. He now lives in Southern, AZ Questions; john@johnchapman.com
