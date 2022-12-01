Dry air is the main cause of brown tips and edges on your houseplants. Dry air is great for desert plants but causes problems for tropical plants. We need to remember they were originally grown in a greenhouse where the temperature and humidity were carefully maintained.

For plants this means that water is evaporating from the surfaces of the leaves faster than is being taken up by the roots even if the roots were in standing water. Over watering to compensate for the dry air only makes the situation worse. Over watering causes the roots to rot and all the capillary action of the roots is destroyed and the leaves then get even less water and hastens the death of the plant.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?