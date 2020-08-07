We enjoy watching a good love story. Well, probably not the guys. But kudos to those who do watch because someone they love wants to do so.
Most love stories have similar beginnings. Boy meets girl. Boy likes girl. She reciprocates the feeling. They decide to get together. Suddenly, the foundation of their love begins to crumble. Sometimes the cause is a misunderstanding. But often external forces, such as family or friends, try to drive a wedge between them and destroy their budding relationship.
Life and love can be so smooth that at any moment, you tend to expect the other shoe to drop. That kind of thinking can be a self-fulfilling prophecy. Why do we find it hard to accept good fortune when we have it? Because that kernel of negativity resides deep in our souls, and the story of Romeo and Juliet plays out throughout the land.
Consider the following. A single male and female arrive at a social function. Although they have never met, they both feel a soul-deep tug as their bodies gravitate toward each other on the dance floor.
He flashes a cocky grin as she gazes into his eyes and smiles. At first, the music is slow. Perfect for conversation as they get to know each other. It was le coup de foudre, in French or Amore a prima vista, in Italian or love at first sight in English. No matter how we say it, the two heretofore strangers become the targets of Cupid’s arrows.
As the night wears on, the temperature of the room rises, and the music becomes increasingly energetic. The frenetic energy in the place pushes the lovers apart. No matter how much they struggle to get back into each other’s arms, someone always gets in their way. Their fragile love shatters as forces beyond their control, separate them and keep them apart.
Suddenly, the room explodes in a terrorist attack. The air fills with screams of agony as everyone rushes for the exits. The only escape is to be vaporized.
You might shed a few teardrops for those lost. What might have become a happy story is over. But one thing you do not know is that you are the terrorist.
Let us preface by stating this COVID -19 pain in the posterior leaves us with time on our hands. Consequently, things happen that would usually not catch our attention, but for the blasted pandemic.
Time can be our friend or our enemy. Under any circumstance, this lady spends her time binge-reading. When her page-turning finger begins to sag from overuse, she opts to binge-watch several series in one sitting.
In case you did not know, writers are a research-driven lot. Something catches their interest, and curiosity leads a writer to investigate and learn about whatever they happened to notice.
If you decide to cook pasta, you must boil water, then drop in the noodles you wish to consume.
Have you ever watched a pot of water come to a boil? It is fascinating. As the water heats up and just before a full boil commences, tiny bubbles form at the bottom of the pot.
Eating is not something this lady does because she loves to eat, but because food is fuel for the body. Of course, some foods taste better than others, but that is beside the point. She passes the time watching water boil. Yes, we realize that it is a lame activity, but there you have it. Without a constant companion to focus on, sometimes watching water come to a boil is yet another way to spend time.
So, she leans over the pot and hopes the water will boil faster. As you may have discovered, a watched pot does not boil any quicker than when you go about your business and ignore the process.
Nevertheless, the water molecules overcome the forces of attraction and become vapor. Watching the process led this writer to investigate what happens when water boils.
At the boiling point, like the lovers (molecules) spin apart and become water vapor (the terrorist explosion).