Your Hatching Day — also known as your birthday — is a significant milestone many people celebrate every year throughout their lives.
Since the birth of our daughter was ten days before Christmas — something she believed was poor timing on our part — her parents tried to make her Hatching Day commemorations memorable or at least fun.
At her request, we put up our Christmas tree around T-Bird Day, making the month before Christmas about celebrating her.
Of course, she had birthday parties with her friends. One of the more memorable parties was at the time Cabbage Patch Dolls were the rage. Also, she and her friends loved the movie “Grease.”
All the little fifth-grade girls brought one or more Cabbage Patch dolls to the party. But the sight Hubby and his wife will never forget is those young girls dancing and singing the song “Reproduction” while thrusting their dolls in the air.
Ah, innocent youth.
Then life happened and all those little girls grew up and became adults. They have careers. Children. Husbands, some several times over.
Suddenly, our daughter turned fifty in what truly felt like the blink of an eye. She has become an amazing mom and career woman. A woman this lady cannot help but admire.
More and more, people who hit that midlife milestone celebrate the day of their birth in creative ways.
For example, one of our neighbors threw a fiftieth party for her husband complete with macabre attire and a coffin in their living room. (Not quite this lady’s taste, but to each their own.)
When this lady reached the Big Five-O, she almost forgot the day until Hubby brought her a clever gift. A dozen dried roses nestled in a black cardboard coffin and tied with a huge black bow. Since jokes and laughter were such a huge part of our lives, the gift was perfect.
Our daughter had a party with a unique theme. She asked her guests to come dressed in their favorite decade.
Of course, the choice was an easy one for her mother because to this day, the woman loves The Beatles. The problem would have been which Beatle she should choose.
Her mother’s favorite Beatle was and continues to be Paul McCartney. When they were young, he was the cutest of the group. But even at the age of 80, the guy is still composing, performing, and surprisingly youthful and energetic.
The second favorite Beatle would have to be Ringo Starr. What a talent! And overall, he seemed the most laid-back and fun.
Although George Harrison was an amazing talent, composing songs like “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” and “Something,” he ranked third on her favorites list.
John Lennon was an unquestionably talented and creative musician but in this lady’s opinion, once Yoko Ono got her clutches into him, there was no love left in this fan’s heart for that troubled Beatle.
In either case, this lady’s costume could not be an issue since she had a date with the surgeon’s scalpel on the same day as the party. However, since this lady loves her solitude missing a party was never a problem.
The partygoers’ costumes ranged from ho-hum to clever. The hostess dressed like a hippie. Another lady came as a flapper. One guy channeled his inner bad boy by wearing a black leather jacket.
Some attendees wore the current style of clothing, like the woman who celebrated 2022. She was happy living in the present. One of the Grands chose to go in her regular clothes as well.
But the highlight of the evening was the older Grand’s costume. That costume turned heads.
She chose the 1970s. dressed in a black AC/DC T-shirt with red printing. And the group’s hit “Highway to Hell” emblazoned on the bottom of the shirt. Black leggings and boots finished off her ensemble.
Her lovely face was a masterpiece, which included sweeping eyelashes and red makeup. And on this clever lady’s head was the headdress seen in the movie “Maleficent.”
It is amazing what a little red paint and a unique costume can do for a girl.
She stole the show.