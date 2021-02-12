How many times have you marveled at photographs from around the world? Was your immediate response a powerful desire to book tickets to visit those places?
That initial kneejerk reaction is understandable. After all, those photographs revealed places that spoke to not just your heart but your very soul. But reality set in when you researched the location of those magnificent photographs.
Unlike popular tourist attractions, like the Eiffel Tower in Paris or perhaps the Parthenon in Athens, the breathtaking places beckoning to your soul are usually off the proverbial beaten path. Sometimes, the journey to those places is not-even-an-outhouse-insight remote.
This writer came across an author and traveler who has published at least three, maybe four, travel books. “Travel Stories and Highlights,” written by intrepid travelers, describe their travels to impossibly rough places worldwide.
Admittedly, this lady loves to travel and did so with Hubby, our children, and the Grands. But the places the folks in those 50 or so stories per book visited shocked her. Why?
They rarely traveled in luxury, let alone comfort. And yet, even though discomfort and often danger were their traveling companions, the wanderers accepted the situation and plodded onward. More often than not, rattling down the deeply rutted paths that passed for roads or even highways was not only harrowing but bloody uncomfortable and at times even dangerous.
For example, a couple took a boat to visit a remote island in the Siberian hinterlands. (Of course, that sounds like an oxymoron because Siberia is the Russian hinterlands.) But when they arrived, they learned it was the last legally permitted boat to go to or leave the island for six months due to the impassable and iced up water. But since the water was still navigable, they were smuggled back to the mainland under tarps along with a group of local women.
Couples and families traveled in Australia, enduring their lengthy trips without civilized amenities. And, they did not seem to mind the apparent discomfort. The sights they saw and the freedom and joy of such primitive travels only made them eager for their next such uncomfortable adventure.
The tale of a young woman and her harrowing experience while traveling in Africa during yet another civil war in the region turned out humorous though a bit scary. The truck she and fellow travelers (all young males save her, rode in reached a military checkpoint. The military removed her from the vehicle and took her away in a jeep.
She did not speak the local language, and the soldiers did not speak English. But after miles of travel and several vehicle changes, they stopped and set her free. It turns out they were keeping her safe from the clutches of the rebels. As we have seen in similar news stories, women are not treated well in such circumstances.
A couple of things made this lady view many of those travelers with admiration. Many of them were females, often sojourning on their own. And more often than not, the women were neither young nor old, but certainly not spring chickens.
Even the couples relating their stories were adventurous and travel-hardened folks. One such couple’s tale amazed Hubby’s spouse. After retirement, the husband looked at his wife and essentially said, “I don’t want to sit around bored to death waiting for the end.”
The couple sold everything. Then said goodbye to family and friends. Since that decision, they have been traveling the world. Happy and healthy and delighted with their adventurous path.
After years of family vacations in campers and tents, this woman prefers her creature comforts. Consequently, all those far-off places, many in the hinterlands of China, South America, Himalayas, Antarctica, and even Mongolia, will have to be enjoyed from afar.
Unfortunately, this lady’s travel preference includes a decent place to lay her head every night and indoor plumbing. Surely, you have heard the joke: “My idea of roughing it is parking next to a Holiday Inn.”
There were too many years of hellish existence during her childhood, lack of plumbing, especially showers, to willingly endure such hardships in the name of adventure and fun.