Some things we do are as automatic as breathing. We tend to be a knee-jerk society.
Perhaps that is where the problem lies. All too often, we follow a whim rather than taking a moment to consider long-term consequences. But it is those pesky outcomes that can either better our lives or wreak havoc in countless and unimagined ways.
What if your life appears settled? You own your house and car with no outstanding debts. Your only bills are utilities, a few other living expenses, including gas and groceries. The freedom we all craved from an early age is finally yours.
Other possibilities arose during a deceptively pleasant lull, singing the current siren song of more bang for the buck. If there were a retail store for homes, you could say houses were flying off the shelves, but supplies were slow to arrive or non-existent.
Recently, a local 80s radio station posited a question of the day to their listeners. "If someone offered you $50,000 or more above the value of your home, would you sell?"
Almost all the callers replied in the affirmative. You could practically hear folks salivate with anticipation and dollar signs dancing before their eyes. The answers proved greed trumped common sense. They would take advantage of the current seller's market and sell.
One woman's comment gave this writer pause. She and her husband lived in their home for 29 years. "I would sell in a heartbeat, but my husband doesn't want to sell. I'm still working on him because I don't want to miss out on getting more money for my home than I could under normal circumstances."
For quite some time, our tiny state has had an influx of Californians. Their companies discovered that Texas offers more for the bottom line and their employees' lifestyles than in the former locale in their rearview mirror.
Consequently, those west coast folks cannot believe their good fortune by buying up our silly McMansions. They are willingly paying inflated prices. Why? Well, even a beach shack costs over a million dollars, and it remains a shack. In Texas, they get larger and nicer houses at a fraction of what they would cost in their former state.
At first, people happily sold their suburban homes and promptly built bigger ones in smaller towns. It seemed to be a win-win situation, especially in monetary gain. The puzzling part in all this buyers' and sellers' frenzy is that the suburbanites moved to smaller towns into similar suburban conditions.
One would think they would take the profits, buy land, and build their newer McMansions in a more proportionate setting. The bonus would be more privacy and no petty dictators known as the Homeowners Association.
With the advent of the pandemic, the world seemed to come to a screeching halt. That situation created a shortage of odd things, such as toilet paper. Do people enjoy the go more often than before COVID?
If not, then that artificial shortage was due to folks buying imaginary comfort in those rolls. We do not refer to the softness of said product but rather to the psychological security of knowing they at least have control of that tiny portion of their lives.
There is a glaring question everyone seems to ignore. Even if you get more money than you ever could under normal circumstances, where will you move? Amid all the house selling and shuffling, did all those greedy folks forget about the lumber shortage? There are fewer available homes due to higher building costs. The situation could result in even folks with money to buy a new home will end up homeless.
Or, they could move in with their grown children. Imagine the entertaining twist of children experiencing living with parents in reverse of what passes for normal today.
Instead of a thirty-year-old male or female occupying Mom and Dad's basement, you have somewhat cantankerous seasoned citizens taking up space in your home. The worst part from the grown child's perspective?
Mom and Dad's presence may impinge on your privacy, freedom, and possibly your lifestyle. And the advantage for them? They continue to spend your inheritance.