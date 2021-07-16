Sometimes it feels like the Universe is trying to give us a hint of impending misery.
Perhaps it is more of a warning that we should not get too attached to anything or anyone. But, of course, that would be a level of caring even the gods of old did not possess. Or, if they did, there was a monstrous cover-up rivaling the things governments and large corporations do.
Whether the warning is real or imagined, this writer has had enough. Nearly everyone or everything she treasured is no longer available.
It is best to start with relatively unimportant things.
Even before the soon-to-be lady of the manor became engaged to Hubby, the quest to choose future treasures began. Perhaps there is a reason she feels a kinship to dragons.
Dragons spend their long lives amassing treasure. Every piece they acquire is precious to them. Each acquisition joins the growing treasure pile. They cannot seem to get enough.
The same is true with wealthy humans. They can never have too much wealth. The desire to accumulate more money and possessions is in the very DNA of dragons and the insatiable and rich humans.
Perhaps the thrill is in the hunt rather than the actual possession of an object. However, please do not mistake the genuine pleasure both find in wallowing in their treasure.
The image of old Donald Duck cartoons comes to mind. Whenever Scrooge McDuck stars in a story, countless images of the wealthy quacker diving into piles of money are a given part of the plot.
Of course, our current crop of billionaires leaves much to be desired in the male pulchritude department. This writer could never understand how beautiful young females could bear the touch of unattractive, grizzled, in many cases, rich guys.
Whenever she voiced this thought, Hubby patiently explained that some people would do anything for money. To the point that those young things willingly tolerate the touch of wrinkled, Viagra-stuffed geezers by envisioning the piles of money they hope to get.
This writer chose and collected treasures for what some in gentler times called a hope chest. As civilization evolved, hope chests replaced dowries offered by a woman’s parents. The starry-eyed young woman dreamed of marrying her special someone meant just for her. In anticipation of such an event, she collected items for her future home.
In the world of this writer’s European upbringing, crystal, china, and silver were part of such a hope chest. But your humble writer amassed an extensive collection of books along with a smattering of the traditional stuff.
Please note the traditional items were only a tiny portion of this lady’s collection. And yet, her parents managed to buy her crystal and silver bowls for every gifting occasion.
In their eyes, they prepared their eldest daughter for her role as lady of the manor. Did her mother and father possess the gift of sight? Not really. It was her legacy on her mother’s side, whose father was a Hungarian count. But that old world lifestyle did not fit in this woman’s new world life.
In any case, your future lady of the manor chose a sterling silverware design called Rhapsody. The simple elegance as well as the name called to her very soul. Her chosen semi-translucent china by Lenox named Cretan had a delicate gold Greek key design around the inner edge of the plates.
The young woman envisioned a future dinner table set with the simple elegance of her silver and china. But then Fate, in the guise of corporate decisions, decided to discontinue both patterns. Years later, after Lenox moved manufacturing to a land beyond the sea, the Cretan design reappeared, but not as it was before. The china was no longer translucent but rather thick and gaudy, with excessive gold rimming each plate.
Over the years, many more things she chose for her home became discontinued. The replacements never matched what she had initially chosen.
All the complaints mentioned refer to material things of no real consequence in what we truly treasure.
But the most painful is the loss of irreplaceable loved ones.