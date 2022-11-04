Gentlemen opening doors for women has been a longstanding practice.
But then, the world changed. Times and attitudes morphed into something unexpected.
Depending on your age, you might not know the meaning of chivalry. But you can understand it better if you read books and watch movies about Arthurian legends.
Chivalry was part of a knight’s code of behavior. He was polite. The lords and ladies expected knights to be honest. And, of course, a knight always had to be a kind protector of the weak. These were the old definitions of chivalrous behavior.
However, no matter how crass, rude and self-absorbed people are in modern times, the basics of chivalry remain.
In other words, manners still matter. No matter what the fluff-brained among us believe is proper behavior. Being politically correct does not and will not supersede having good manners and being ethical in our thoughts and actions.
One of the local radio stations this writer enjoys plays music from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. Their morning show consists of more talk than music. But on a recent morning, the conversations between the staff caught her attention.
Rebecca, the female on the morning show, claimed she performed an act of chivalry when she opened a door for a male. The man was so shocked that he did not know how to respond to her action.
Had the confused fellow asked for suggestions for an appropriate response, our advice would be to say thank you.
She also stated emphatically that males and females could and should open doors for each other. So, it would make sense to get off our hobby horses and act rather than dither about the consequences of who opens a door. Furthermore, she argued that the recipients of such polite behavior should graciously respect and accept the gesture.
Of course, women who wish to appear strong and independent sometimes overreact when men display what the females perceive as unwelcome assistance. “If I need help, then I’ll ask for it. Don’t presume that women always need help from a man.”
No wonder men are perplexed. What do women expect of them? But, of course, the confusion is on both sides because some people do not always know what they want.
The games people play become so confusing that both sides remain somewhat befuddled. Consequently, they wander in the wilderness of vacillating expectations with no resolution in sight.
Discussion between the morning crew as well as callers to the show highlighted modern and old-fashioned attitudes.
Some felt men should always open doors for women. However, women extending the same courtesy to men was an uncomfortable concept for a surprising number of people.
But Rebecca argued that acts of kindness were not the sole domain of men. And her belief had nothing to do with being a feminist or not. Instead, she believed it had everything to do with good manners.
How do you suppose people today would react to the courtly love games the affluent and bored ladies and gentlemen of the middle ages played?
The game was a step outside the box, some call flirtation.
In courtly love, a lady would give her potential lover challenges, which he had to complete before she would succumb to his seduction. Supposedly they were intended to prove his love or devotion to his lady even if, in the process, he suffered humiliation.
Although some tales lead us to believe that adultery was common among the courtiers and ladies, such affairs had to remain a secret.
But, once the secret was out, the lovers’ relationship did not endure.
Not to excuse bad behavior, but since arranged marriages among the upper classes were the norm, both spouses likely cheated.
What if the courtly love games moved to modern times?
Although affairs today are not called courtly love, once an adulterous affair is outed, a new sport commences, also known as divorce proceedings.
But a balance still exists.
For example, the radio program host mentioned above always signed off with: “Be intentional with your thoughtfulness and deliberate with your kindness.”
A guide for living a chivalrous life in any era.
Elizabeth “Liz” Cowan is a freelance writer and author. Check out her suspense novels on amazon.com. Website: www.elizabethcowan.com.elizabethcowan.com.