Can you honestly claim that you never break the law? Be it civil, social, or spiritual law.
If you can state with conviction that you are always on the proper side of all regulations, then you are deceiving not only yourself but those around you.
Why? Because, dear reader, we are human and it is written in our DNA that we are flawed creatures. Therefore, there are times when we do break one rule or another. Usually, the reason is either self-preservation or to protect someone we care for.
Lying is one of the easiest and most frequent transgressions we commit. For some odd reason, lies fall trippingly from our tongues with the same ease as taking our next breath. Probably because we do not think of the act of lying as very bad. There is a reason “harmless” lies are labeled “little white lies.” They are what we believe to be a minor -worth a second thought or concern.
But what if our lie is not to protect ourselves or our loved ones, but rather to trick or convince a customer to buy a defective product?
For example, when you call out for work, you might tell the boss that your child was sick or that you were sick. When, in fact, you just wanted a day off. Perhaps it was a much-needed and so-called mental health day to alleviate stress. Or, the boss is such a micro-manager that the alternative to popping him in the jaw or squishy belly was to call in sick and take a step back before things got out of hand.
If employees choose to use a sick day as a mental health day, it could be beneficial.
The alternative is to show up for work and run the risk of exploding. Given the amount of stress heaped upon bosses and the workforce, those mental health days become more and more necessary.
However, if a salesperson promises a customer something important regarding a product, but that promise is an abject lie, then that lie rises above the harmless level.
So, when our actions or words cause physical or financial harm, that rises to the level of theft because the customer will lose money. Either for repairs or having to buy a better product.
When Mother caught the child version of this lady in a lie, she often quoted an adage: “If you lie, you will cheat; if you cheat, you will steal; and if you steal, you will kill.”
It is a bit harsh and simplistic, but so many parental admonishments were that way. And, they were frequently effective. Those darn smart parents.
Mother was exceptionally good at ferreting out lies. She would press a finger to her child’s nose. If the nose was soft, Mother claimed it would detect if her child lied. The child checked her nose, it was always soft.
Then she finally asked. Mother laughed and explained that while she pressed the nose tip, she watched the child’s eyes. Tricky Mother.
Hubby and his wife had a neighbor who rented the house next door. The neighbor was charming and bragged about her daughter attending a prestigious university. The yard was meticulously maintained.
And then, the truth was revealed when the neighbor suddenly moved out in the dark of night. They broke the contract and their word to the landlord.
During the months that the family lived in that rental house, they never paid the rent. It took the landlord several months to evict them.
So, the further down the slippery slope of lying folks slide, the size of their transgressions grows. Perhaps that old saying was somewhat correct. Of course, not everyone who lies about being sick to take a mental health day will end up scamming landlords out of their money.
Demanding folks live under the illusion that the world owes them to compensate for whatever they lack in their lives. Folks with that mindset are either misinformed or unclear on the concept of what they are owed.
For example, love is freely given it is not owed.
But reneging on a contract is stealing.