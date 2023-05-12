Can you honestly claim that you never break the law? Be it civil, social, or spiritual law.

If you can state with conviction that you are always on the proper side of all regulations, then you are deceiving not only yourself but those around you.

Elizabeth “Liz” Cowan is a freelance writer and author. Check out her suspense novels on amazon.com. Website: www.elizabethcowan.com.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?