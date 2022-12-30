Never at any time during this lady’s life did she imagine giving so much attention to her middle finger.
People take their hands for granted. They pay scant attention to the digits on their hands. But there are exceptions.
When your beloved gives you an engagement ring, you tend to stare at the ring instead of the entire hand.
Seasoned ladies do gaze at their arthritic hands in dismay.
When you hit your hand with a hammer or cut your finger with a knife, you will take note of the injured hand’s existence. Aside from stomping around in pain, you might spew words that singe the air.
But otherwise, the digits hang around waiting to tackle one task after another without the person attached to said hand paying attention to the body part.
Having said that, some folks make frequent use of either the hand or the middle digit while driving.
Depending on whether you pride yourself on being classy or a troglodyte determines how active that flying finger becomes.
Americans tend to favor exercising their middle digits whenever life places a pebble or a boulder in their paths. On the other hand, from what we have observed, Italians and those who love to emulate them use the entire forearm. This lady likes to call it the Italian salute.
It is visually quite dramatic in its execution. You make a fist with your left hand. Bend your elbow and smash your right fist into the crook of your waving left arm. Of course, exaggerated facial expressions and copious words accompany the action. The only problem we can see with using the Italian version is you need both hands and the action is not compatible with safe driving.
Truth be told, this lady prefers the Italian version to the lame middle digit. But then she is a bit of an odd duck, as you must have noticed.
So, one fine day following a short amble in the yard, she noticed a clear blister on that unassuming left middle digit. Such clear blisters are usually connected with a fire ant bite, which is a frequent occurrence around here.
To speed up the process, she often sterilizes a sewing needle and pokes the blister to drain the fluid. Under normal circumstances, once the blister drains, the healing follows. But life is rarely that simple.
After several weeks, the blister resurrected and had gotten larger in size and height. And every time she bumped that finger into something, it became red and painful.
It was time to visit the dermatologist to freeze off that annoying bump. At least that was her plan. But the dermatologist said the problem required the help of a surgeon. Well, drat!
Following a chat with the surgeon, he confirmed that what this lady assumed was an ant bite, was a mucoid cyst that popped out of her knuckle. Surgery was indeed in this lady’s future.
Although she planned on having the procedure after Christmas, the cyst became increasingly painful and in the way. The doctor assured her the stitches would come out before her planned trip. So, hello surgery.
The hospital gown she put on was the Bair Hugger — a forced-air patient warming system that kept this lady almost too toasty.
Later, a nurse wheeled her into the frosty operating room.
She awoke to staff chatter. At first, this lady thought the anesthesia had worn off before the surgery finished. But then she touched the middle digit and found a sizable bandage.
Two days later the finger began to throb. And not in a pleasant way.
Suddenly every action highlighted that middle finger’s existence. It was wrapped in bandages. Stiff and in the way. Even showering was a problem, particularly when the bandages became soaked.
After a failed attempt to dry the bandages with her hair dryer, she had to go to the doctor’s office for a rewrap.
As the nurse practitioner removed the “mattress style” stitches, this lady’s eyes filled with tears. And the air turned blue with German cuss words.
With a stiff finger, she thanked Santa dude for a memorable Christmas.