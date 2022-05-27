Do you ever feel out of synch with the rest of the world, even your closest friends and relatives?
Sometimes this lady feels like a changeling — a child secretly switched by fairies. But since most people do not believe fairies exist, it had to be aliens in her case. So for those naysayers, who do not believe in aliens either, kindly close your piehole. Just. Hush.
When our family first moved to America, the feeling of not belonging made sense. After all, there was a language barrier and also a cultural one.
For example, our parents learned mathematics in Europe (Hungary, to be precise). Since Americans tend to complicated things, especially math, life became challenging for their eldest daughter.
She learned how to work math problems one way in school, but the helpful parents tried to teach her the more straightforward, European method. The result was a confused child. In school, she tried to do the problems the way the teacher taught her. While at home, she struggled to please her parents by attempting their method.
In hindsight, their method made more sense, but for the child, irrevocable damage that lasted throughout her elementary, high school, and university years. As a result, we now have a woman whose mind clenches whenever anyone mentions mathematics.
Fortunately, her issues did not pass down to her children and grandchildren. Oddly enough, several of them love math.
Honestly, it is for the best. After all, being a genius in all things would be too much of a burden. At least, that is what this lady tells herself.
She also missed out on the “normal” teenage and parental battles during her adolescent years.
However, the rest of her siblings made up for that lapse in spades.
For example, her eldest brother felt left out of a “normal” life because he did not have trouble at home. So the ingenious lad created issues to fit in with his friends. Sadly, some children make poor choices.
Our sister made up for this lady’s lack of teenage drama. Her teenage encounters with our mother were over-the-top dramas. When she lost an argument, the little sister made a dramatic exit.
Life demands a balance, and this lady’s dramas with her mother occurred after she reached adulthood.
Growing up, she adhered to her European traditions and upbringing out of respect for her parents, continuing to live at home. But her mother persisted with childhood-specific restrictions even when her eldest daughter was in college.
When a girlfriend asked this lady to share an apartment with her, she told her mother about the plan.
“What will people think! Our daughter lives in the same town as her parents, but not at home.”
“Saving face is not part of our culture,” her daughter replied.
“You may live with your friend if you move to another town.”
“I’m supposed to leave school, my job, and my friends so you will not be embarrassed?”
In the end, the move did not happen until this lady married Hubby. Mother was happy. But that did not end the maternal dictates.
Hubby’s brother accidentally knocked over a full ashtray at a family gathering. Hubby’s wife got the dustpan and the broom and handed them to the brother-in-law.
“You are the hostess. You should clean up the mess,” mother admonished.
Everyone snickered because the other couples agreed with this lady, not her mother.
The two most recent stings of looking in from the other side happened in the past several years. Both are still ongoing.
People often joked about the emails from a Nigerian prince, who offered to make the recipient wealthy if they helped him with foreign currency exchange. Everyone seemed to get this email, but not this lady.
She felt left out. Until finally, she received her princely email. Woohoo!
Her other issue is with those “People Shopping at Walmart” photos. People forward the emails, and she marvels at the audacity of those shoppers. But …
The few times she shopped at Walmart, there were no shocking outfits. No plumber’s cleavage. No crossdressers. No one in pajamas.
Ladies and gentlemen, this lady asks, “Why me?”