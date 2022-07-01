Did you ever think about a bucket list? Was it before or after Justin Zackham wrote the screenplay?
If you seek adventure or are an adrenalin junkie, perhaps you had a list of things you would like to do before kicking the proverbial bucket. (Yet again, Grammarly does not like using the slang word “junkie.” It wants a more proper term. But then, this writer loves to go against the grain. So, we will stick with junkie. Take that, Grammarly.)
Whatever we call that sometimes pie-in-the-sky wish list, it is safe to assume most folks have such a list in the back of their mind. However, the couch spudnicks may not be part of such a group because they tend to exist rather than live.
Bucket lists vary depending on your interests and dreams. However, this lady believes there ought to be a never-on-my-bucket-List. Things you would never do or want to do in this lifetime or the next.
The lady of the manor would never want to use a jackhammer. However, after watching the professionals maneuvering that cousin of a pogo stick, she realized several things would keep her from that endeavor.
First, she lacks the upper body strength to control that tool. Second, if she did try to use it, her teeth would clench as moral support, which would lead to a visit to the dentist. And third, most of the fellas using jackhammers had enormous guts, and the belly probably helped control the tool. But that is where she draws the line. So no gut enlargement for her, thank you very much.
Another must pass for this lady, becoming a politician. If you have not noticed, there are similarities between actors, lawyers, and politicians, who at some point were lawyers. All are performers. In the case of the actors, they entertain. But lawyers (usually trial lawyers) and politicians use their acting to obfuscate.
This writer prefers to bypass the niceties and go for the jugular with the truth. Anything else requires too much effort with little gain.
When our son turned 18, he went bungee jumping off of a crane. Yes, the thought of what could happen to him terrified his mother. But she realized her son enjoyed living on the edge, so she prayed real hard for his safe return.
However, his mother could never bring herself to bungee jump off a bridge, which was a bit sturdier than that crane. What if the cord was too long, and she became a grease spot on the ground below? Or, what if the line snapped? Neither prospect had a good outcome.
Adding to the bungee jumping idea, this lady decided never to jump into a live volcano. First, the cord would burn before she could snap back. Second, the whole thing would be a one-way street beyond the veil, which was not a happy thought.
Something else that belongs on this writer’s not-on-her bucket list is willingly getting a Brazilian wax. Since the entire process sounds painful, why would she subject herself to pain?
Of course, women who decide to have children know there is pain during the birthing process. Still, they go through with the whole big belly, frequent urination, waddling like a duck, and the eventual pain just to have a child.
When you become frustrated with your teenager, you can honestly tell them they are a pain in the posterior. Ahh. Good times. Fond memories? Not so much.
The closest this lady came to the dreaded Brazilian torture was when she bought a package of waxing sheets.
According to the directions, the process was easy. That should have been a clue that bad things were in the unsuspecting lady’s future.
Remove sheet from the package. Press onto the area you wish to wax. Then take a deep breath (this lady’s addition to the directions). And rip off the sheet in one smooth flick of the wrist.
The sheet stuck to her body, resulting in seemingly an eternity of an excruciating peeling process. She even contemplated leaving it in place forever at one point — a reminder never to try it again.