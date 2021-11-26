So there was this Big Bang. And sometime after that, humans appeared on this Big Blue Marble, also known as Earth, left to fend for themselves.
Part of the fending process is dealing with a stealth enemy, trivial irritations. The thing about annoyances, be they people or situations, is that those exasperating gnat-like and pesky folks or issues gain power if we give them the slightest bit of acknowledgment or attention.
Unfortunately, most of us populating this planet have yet to figure out how not to empower pesky annoyances. By acknowledging them, we offer minor irritations a place in our lives.
Let's examine some things that aggravate us, starting with Adam, the original bachelor we love to dislike.
There he was in Eden. It had to be the perfect bachelor pad. First, he was naked, so no need to do laundry. The typical single guy test for wearable clothing by checking his tighty whities or socks was unnecessary. And best of all, there was no female to complain about leaving the toilet seat up.
As it often happens, the man could not leave well enough alone. So, he complained about being lonely. And, naturally, Eden's concierge borrowed one of Adam's ribs and created a female companion, Eve.
That seemingly small act destroyed bachelorhood forever. Adam's carefree pigstye life ended with the first official nag on the planet. And the mother of all annoyances claimed her territory.
Since the possibilities of things and people that have the power to annoy us are endless, consensus on what may be the most irritating behavior of people is rare.
However, one major irritant is what goes on during rush hour traffic. The insidious thing about rush hour traffic is that when we experience road rage, we forfeit control of our thoughts and emotions to the imbeciles who ticked us off.
Rule number one in surviving life with your sanity intact is never to give anyone power over you. Consequently, when you forfeit your control to some random troglodyte by allowing someone to push your emotional button, they win, and you lose.
Would you please allow the lady of the manor to share a recent experience in giving someone else power over her emotional equilibrium?
This writer loves knockout roses. Not only are they lovely, but also extremely hardy. In most instances, even a dead thumb have success keeping them thriving. However, after years of gracing one corner of her garage, the enormous knockout rosebush became infected with bagworms.
After a long and valiant battle of plucking off each nasty bugger, the bush finally died. Our nephew used the trusty John Deere tractor with the hay prong to pull out the thorny corpse. Then he dropped it in the trash for the following week's pick up.
However, the trash folks left the shrub's carcass. It seems the company has a rule that all trash must be in a bag. The annoying part of that rule is simple. They have probably never tried to stuff a thorny bush or even thorny limbs into a plastic bag.
Every time the lady of the manor drove past the trash bin with the thorny protuberance, she became increasingly ticked off. Eventually, she found large paper lawn bags and spent a growly time cutting the bush into manageable pieces that fit into said bags.
In case you wonder why she growled a lot, the thorns kept poking into her tender skin, which in turn made her madder at the trash company. But truth be told, she gets mad at those folks regularly for one reason or another.
In the old Popeye cartoons, his father, Poopdeck Pappy, is a possible example of deadbeat dads. Pappy's frequently voiced rant was, "I hates relatives." Some folks may probably relate to that sentiment. It might not be a nice feeling, but it can often be the truth.
It is a sad fact, some people are toxic, and that includes some relatives. Since one does not knowingly wade through chemical waste puddles, you tend to avoid folks of similar ilk.
Frankly, dealing with annoyances is like dodging cow patties in the pasture.