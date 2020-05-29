What is the meaning of life?
People have asked the question ever since God decided to mess with the tranquility of Eden by removing one of Adam’s ribs to create Eve.
Imagine the boredom with constant and repetitive chores. Suppose an eternal being decided to create a playground and people for amusement and to combat the monotony.
Some claim life is a struggle starting with the effort to exit the mother’s womb. The expulsion process eventually reaches a moment of relief for both the mother and the baby. And then, the repetitive tasks begin.
There are countless moments during infancy and toddler years, and including the teenage years that we wonder if we will survive the pointless and recurring tasks. If folks manage to expel waste once or twice a day, why does the baby need to fill ten or more diapers per day and even a couple at night?
Yes, we all know the answer. The baby eats more often than adults do, except during the COVID-19 lockdown. However, during those diaper-changing marathon years, the logical explanation eludes young parents as they live in the, at times, unbearable stench-filled present.
Some young fathers empathize with each other as they discuss the infant’s projectile expulsions during a diaper change. The expressions on the young men’s faces are priceless. Hilarious videos exist chronicling the antics of fathers during a diaper change.
Throughout the day, we perform endless tasks. One of this lady’s favorite memories is laundry day. Please, do not think she enjoys the chore, which occurs once a week, but during certain life stages, nearly every day.
Hubby’s wife wanted to feel the satisfaction of knowing every dirty clothing was clean. She sometimes interrupted her spouse’s television viewing and sweetly requested he strip. Depending on the time of day, Hubby would shake his head and comply.
Unless you consider doing dishes therapeutic, it also falls into the never-ending chore category. When the level of mental clarity is low, this lady does admit to speculating a change in dining procedures. “Perhaps we could eat out of the pot and minimize the piles of dirty dishes.” But Hubby did not wish to replicate the less than civilized eating habits of those who lived before the invention of plates.
During the late fall and winter months, this writer looks forward to spring and summer yard work. She enjoys mowing while perched on the riding mower. But there was a time, at the beginning of their marriage, when she cut the grass in the small front yard with hedge clippers because they did not own a lawnmower.
Now, when rain prevents her from mowing, she laments the fact while chatting with her daughter. To which the practical daughter replies, “You live in the country. It doesn’t matter if you mow or not.”
Lately, the dandelions pop up with wild abandon. They are so determined to make their appearance that you can mow and in a little while they sneak behind your back and return.
Then a friend texted that he and his wife planned to visit in two days. She wanted to fish in our lake, and he wanted to target practice with the guns he built. The lady enjoys the young couple’s company and looked forward to seeing them. But when she glanced outside, she growled.
Dandelions covered the entire 4-acre area referred to as “the yard,” and the weatherman predicted rain. She mowed.
Although we call them “dandy lions,” there is nothing dandy about them when expecting company and wanting a presentable yard. The name comes from the French, meaning the “lion’s tooth.” If lions are part of the meaning, why do the yellow flowers remind this writer of the lion’s mane instead?
Hours before the couple’s arrival, the lady of the manor rushed outside to pluck the few not-so-dandy flowers that reappeared.
Our daughter enjoys the sight of a field of dandelions because they are cheerful. To some, they are salad. For this writer, an inconvenience is a more apt description.
Life is a constant battle with ourselves, with others, animate and inanimate, if we let it.