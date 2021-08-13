Our lives are too predictable and somewhat mindless.
Part of this belief is due to the repetitive and dull existence so many accept. However, the problem is far more complex than the plodding masses even bother to ponder.
When you stop to contemplate something other than your navel lint, you will notice there is and has been a pattern to life no matter how far back we travel in time. This pattern occurs for both the human and non-human inhabitants of this planet. For humans and animals alike, there is a daily routine.
Although the caveman and his clan slept in a cave for security reasons, their routine matched the sun's rising and setting. The same was true for the animals around them. Man hunted animals, and some creatures hunted them.
Once it became dark, it was time to crawl into the cave and sleep. No late-night reading because books did not exist. So a brief nighttime activity was their version of coupling. Of course, no making love existed back then either. Those poor cavewomen did not even have the benefit of BOB. Perhaps ignorance was bliss back then.
The serfs in the Middle Ages did not differ much from the cave folks. When dawn touched the edges of the night sky, it was time to get up and work until it was too dark to do so. And then they went to sleep.
On the other hand, modern folks complicated the daily routine with the alarm clock. If they left the curtains open, the sun happily nudged them awake. Or the alarm clock jolted them from golden slumbers into the reality of another day.
The only difference between the three groups mentioned is the activities they pursue. Whereas you may go for a jog, the only jogging the cave guy did is escaping a predator or chasing down dinner. The serf performed his daily slog of chores with no recreational jogging involved.
Basically, everyone gets up, goes to work, returns home and goes to sleep. Some modern folks add a bit of exercise or play to shake up the routine.
Some of us have self-driving cars, and the only worry is a hacker messing with your ride. But when everyone's ride is all-electric, millions of charging stations will need to mar the landscape. What if the power grids remain antiquated and unreliable as it is now? You can expect millions of abandoned electric vehicles littering the countryside.
Our electric appliances pop off due to rolling blackouts or power surges. When the weather is too hot or cold, expect our electric ovens and stoves to shut off while our meals cook. There is nothing like half-cooked casseroles or raw meat for dinner.
Reliable power is helpful with all the convenient gadgets we own. However, when everything in the home is automated, we tend to be complacent, expecting magic instead of applying the necessary manual push to begin the desired process.
With all our conveniences, an element of forgetfulness sets in as well. For example, have you ever put a pot of water on the stove to boil? You wait patiently, but then realize that you forgot to turn on the stove. Or, in the case of a microwave, you neglected to set the timer and push the start button.
Then the human urge to lash out and blame someone for not following through with the process rears its head. However, when you are the culprit, retribution may not be possible. It is difficult to yell at yourself, even if you look in the mirror. Or trying to "kick someone's butt" when it is your own may require more flexibility than most of us possess.
Almost everything we buy today--cars or appliances--have fewer simple replaceable parts than in the past. Now everything is computerized. While computerization adds more buttons to everything for us to push, the added cost is astronomical.
For example, when my 15-year-old washer broke down, I considered buying a new one, but it was double the old one's price.
Forget dictators--expensive computer chips run the world.