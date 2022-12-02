Why are humans obsessed with finding some version of the Fountain of Youth?
Is it their hope to have eternal life or simply looking younger? If this writer were allowed to hazard a guess, she would say both.
She imagines the impotent but rich folks would want both too. Why would you wish to be immortal if you looked like a shriveled prune’s relative? Any logical person would choose to look young and enjoy their wealth forever.
After all, when you die, unlike those silly pharaohs of ancient Egypt who believed they could take their accumulated material possessions with them after death, your earthly possessions stay behind. Partly because if you were wealthy, as the pharaohs happened to be, the relatives needed something to fight over. Namely, your money and belongings.
Should you wish to explore the youthful or immortal fantasy, Ponce de Leon’s Fountain of Youth Archeological Park in St. Augustine, Florida, is an actual place. It bill’s itself “as the place where Ponce De Leon discovered the healing waters that magically maintain your youthful appearance. Drink from the magical spring’s waters, plus explore many exhibits and historical attractions at the 15-acre Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park. The park is home to a Discovery Globe, Planetarium, Timucua Indian Exhibit, Spanish cannons, and Native Christian Burial Ground Exhibit.”
If you are curious, the Fraser family has owned the property for three generations, starting with Walter B. Fraser in 1927. So it stands to reason that good old Walter B. would still be around if the Fountain worked, right?
No matter what people choose to believe, if drinking the water worked and the results proved it, everyone who could afford the trip would rush there.
It is a poor analogy, but when the Fatima miracles became public knowledge, those who were sick or dying made every effort to visit the site. Naturally, they hoped for their own miraculous recovery.
Do we know how the Fountain of Youth works? Does drinking the water reverse the aging process and return us to a younger version of ourselves? We need a contract guaranteeing that that would not happen before gulping down the water. After all, who in their right mind wants to return to the days of the hormonal teenage years? We also need to know if the water makes us immortal or simply youthful in appearance.
If this lady had a choice, she might pick life with an extended period in the healthy middle. No aches and pains. And no irrational desire to turn back the clock to a time that most folks would prefer to forget.
After all, dealing with bitchy, mean girls and hormonal and bullying male juveniles a second time is not this lady’s idea of fun.
On a side note, if you believe that you avoided meanness and bullying during your stint as a teenager, either you have had a memory wipe or are simply delusional. Unfortunately, both preceding character flaws are common among insecure teens and immature, emotionally rickety adults.
This writer came across an article online about the bullying of their employees by celebrities. According to the report and documented by numerous examples, money and fame do not mean those folks are benevolent toward the people they hire to make life easier for the celebrity. On the contrary, the rich and famous are notorious for lacking human kindness.
It is a sad but true statement about humans. Once they accumulate wealth and power, their capacity to behave inhumanely toward the people who assisted in their rise and continued existence in that rarified life increases exponentially with said wealth and power.
What is even more troubling, no one dares to stand up to those entitled bullies and call them out on their unacceptable behavior. This lady cannot help but wonder what possesses folks to be willing to work for such rich dregs of society.
Oh, wait. It is money and the chance to rub shoulders or whatever with those folks.
A long and healthy life would be sublime.
However, with visions of Star Trek dancing in her head, she would love to see how humans turn out.