When you take a moment to think about it, our perspective on life, people, and even needs are mutable.
So, during our enforced confinement, what are the most important things that make your life bearable? What are the absolute necessities for you to function at optimum capacity? What are the things that can fall by the wayside, and your life will not end in a heap of abject misery?
Let’s begin with the basics, such as food. Since it would behoove us to consume the food we already have in our homes, perhaps an inventory of your pantry, refrigerator, and freezer is in order. Of course, if prior to your confinement, you were the eat-out-several-times-a-week type of person, you may find a fuzzy chemical lab culture or a few chips, crackers, wine, or beer.
That tends to be the lot in life of folks who work. There is little time to shop and cook healthy meals at home. However, there is a silver lining to your lab culture cloud. If you postponed exercising and dieting, your current isolation might be the ideal time to remodel whatever you wish to change about yourself, personally, emotionally, or physically.
Guys or gals enforced confinement does not mean you should let yourself go. Take a daily shower (please, for the sake of the nostrils attached to those living with you). Put on clean clothes. If everything is dirty, do the bloody laundry. Comb your hair. Put on mascara and a touch of lipstick. And for the sake of a clean environment in your abode, brush your teeth.
We imagine countless ladies are suffering withdrawal. They cannot get their hair cut, roots touched up, false eyelashes filled in, and nails done. Believe it or not, the powers that be do not consider beauty shops and related retail stores essential businesses. To the potbellied, dictatorial county judge, who could use a multi-faceted makeover, the ladies cry, “You know nothing about what is or is not essential to our physical and emotional well-being.”
Nevertheless, your hair will grow. Your lashes will scatter upon your cheeks like snowflakes. And, the real claws will extend beyond acceptable lengths. Life will continue.
On the other hand, if you desperately need anything you deem essential to maintain your sanity, order it online. In the past, this writer made an effort to leave the Funny Farm and buy what she needed. But the Copper Moon Hawaiian Hazelnut coffee she enjoyed as a special treat was no longer available at Costco.
A quick online search showed the ground coffee was not available, but the Keurig cup version was. So, after a couple of keystroke clicks, and a few days’ wait and the coffee arrived in her PO Box. She drove to the Post Office, put on her disposable gloves, and liberated her fresh stash of coffee.
If you are diligent in your search online for wanted items, you may never have to leave home again.
Of course, there is that toilet paper shortage created by selfish folks who may suffer from what some call “the runs.” They make a run on everything in the store, whether they need large quantities of them or not. How much of that surplus will go to waste?
As we stated above, what we consider necessities vary from person to person, as well as the situation. For example, this writer learned her favorite Hungarian wine was no longer available at her usual Stupor Market. The wine is not only delicious, but occasionally quite essential.
She called the store on the off-chance they still had some in stock. They did not, but the clerk found two cases (12 bottles) at one of their affiliate stores. Consequently, the lady made an approximately two-hour round trip drive to pick up the “fruit of the wine.” It is all about perspective. One man’s pizza is someone else’s wine.
Perhaps, in past columns, this lady mentioned her psychic abilities. In either case, she believes the column’s topic would not be complete without a prognostication.
When this COVID-19 confinement runs its course, a plethora of divorces and babies will be a natural consequence.