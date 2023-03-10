Some may view pranks as acts of harmless mischief or jokes or tricks.

Throughout history, far too many pranks have gone awry. In some cases, the consequences included varying levels of misery. Take Joan of Arc. Disguised as a male, she led the French army to victory. And was executed for her trouble. Bad prank or bad luck?

Elizabeth “Liz” Cowan is a freelance writer and author. Check out her suspense novels on amazon.com. Website: www.elizabethcowan.com.

