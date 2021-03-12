Do you ever look around and ask yourself, “Is that all there is?”
Peggy Lee was an American singer, songwriter, composer, and actress whose career spanned seven decades. Her sultry voice crawled inside the listener, weaving tales that left you wondering about the meaning behind the words long after the song ended.
Her singing style ranged from jazz to pop music. Although she died in 2002, the appeal of her songs is timeless. A few years ago, Samsung used her recording of “Similau” in a commercial. Captivated by the tune, this lady tracked it down on YouTube. Now it frequently pops up in her playlist while she writes.
Peggy Lee’s biggest hit in 1969 was the song that still haunts this writer. “Is That All There Is?” If you look up the lyrics, the song is a sobering and almost depressing journey, seeking the meaning of life. Throughout history, musicians, authors, and philosophers have taken that journey, and none of them seem to find a satisfying answer.
Strangely enough, as we travel on our journey, we do not always realize the goal. For example, Somerset Maugham’s “The Razor’s Edge” strikes this reader as such a journey. And yet, some consider Larry Darrell’s voyage a comedy. Some believe “The Razor’s Edge” is a “balancing act between humor and bad taste.”
If you choose to think of it as humor, it is dark humor. People are lost in life’s trivialities when what they seek is happiness. Consequently, the traveler decides to either rise above life’s trifles or immerse himself in them. Perhaps the answer to this dilemma is in the journey itself.
What if the journey is man’s search for happiness?
An interesting gentleman, who hired this lady as a radio disk jockey, tried to illustrate this idea. To make his point, he used a story about someone seeking a field of diamonds and eventually discovering it in his backyard.
Sometimes people miss the obvious and flail about seeking happiness from other people rather than looking within. But before we go any further, what does happiness or the state of being happy mean?
As expected, the dictionary is full of information. Not. Happiness, “the state of being happy.” Happy, “feeling or showing pleasure or contentment.” We do not presume to speak for you but defining a noun with an adjective creates a convoluted moment of crazy. Is nothing straightforward anymore?
The first definition is the expected murky mess. However, after this writer happened on Vocabulary.com’s description, the second meaning makes more sense.
Happiness is that feeling that comes over you when you know life is good, and you can’t help but smile. It’s the opposite of sadness.” (Really? Surely we could have deduced that tidbit on our own.) It goes on to add: “Happiness is a sense of well-being, joy or contentment…Whenever doing something causes happiness, people usually want to do more of it.”
In other words, even when humans reach a goal or a desired state of being, they either do not recognize what they have or are rarely satisfied. On the one hand, a touch of dissatisfaction inspires us to keep striving and never grow complacent. If we reach our objective, do we move on to another goal or plod along the same path?
Life is a long tightrope. Periodically, we need to reassess our goals. Otherwise, the fight to keep on the same path becomes pointless. At some point, life becomes a well-worn rut, and the satisfaction factor diminishes exponentially.
Perhaps the rutted path becomes too comfortable, causing us to set aside long-sought desires and goals. On the other hand, we rarely appreciate what we have, reminding us of the song “I Will Survive.”
A familiar tale about a guy walking out on a woman, leaving her life in shambles. Did he seek greener pastures? Did his expectations crash and burn?
Eventually, he returns, assuming the woman will take him back. But she has changed. She has self-confidence. Unwilling to put up with his indecisiveness, she sends him on his way.
Happiness should be uncomplicated. But folks tend to make everything too complicated.