One man’s necessity is another’s luxury.
According to our good buddy the dictionary, the noun, luxury: is “the state of great comfort and extravagant living.” And luxurious is the adjective meaning “of the nature of luxury.” There is something lazy about defining a word with a wave of your hand in the air vagueness.
Meanings can become overwhelming when we embark on a brief trip down the rabbit hole of a thesaurus.
Other words for luxury runs the gamut, from affluence, comfort, and delight to extravagant, hedonism, and splendor. One meaning struck this writer as curious — “satisfaction.”
We suppose there is a certain amount of satisfaction involved when a wealthy person glances at his stuff. That is if he earned his horde, but probably not if it was part of his inheritance from past generations.
Unfortunately, humans tend to be short on gratitude and even blasé about their, at times, over the top creature comforts. Therefore, if your wealth came from grandpa’s hard work, you might not appreciate it or even abuse your financial status.
The wise parent teaches his child fiscal responsibility by making the urchin earn the coin to buy something it desires. Saving up for that bicycle or car will be more satisfying than if the overindulgent parents hand it to you. Such generosity will end up unappreciated.
A trend among young mothers bothers your humble writer. They throw birthday parties for the fruits of their looms starting at infancy. Face it, folks, those parties are for the adults. It appears to be a twisted version of one-upmanship under the guise of socializing.
That burping and pooping child does not care about piles of toys when it spends most of its time lying around sleeping or howling for food or a diaper change. And yet, the excessive and usually expensive toy piles grow until the female parent decides to donate most of them because there is no room in the nursery.
Even when those urchins become toddlers, they appear overwhelmed with the mountains of gifts accumulated at birthday parties and Christmas. If you take the time to watch what kids prefer, they often go for the colorful and sturdy box rather than the actual toy. A box tweaks their imagination.
However, such over the top trends serve to make our beloved urchins blasé brats who expect and want for nothing. And then they grow up to be demanding and self-centered adults.
Of course, if people grow up in poverty and later become wealthy through hard work, some tend to focus on ostentation or lavish their children with everything they never had themselves. They desire to protect those kids from the hardships they endured. It is a lovely thought, but moderation, love, and lessons in appreciating what they have would be a better gift.
Even Hubby and his spouse attempted, within reason, to fulfill their children’s Christmas wishes, including running all over town to find that elusive doll or toy. Of course, as they became adults, their gift requests were much more expensive. Perhaps we should have given them a stick, a ball, and a giant empty box. Oh well, too late.
People, especially politicians, toss the words poverty and poor around. But unless they travel to third world countries and pay attention to real poverty, they remain clueless. Almost everyone owns a mobile phone, even the homeless. How do they pay for those phones or the gaudy jewelry some poor folks wear. Just asking.
Let us compare necessities and luxuries.
On days when the temperature hits the single digits, the wind not only nips at your nose, it almost breaks it off. A warm coat is a necessity. But, a mink coat is always a luxury.
While indoor plumbing is an absolute necessity in this woman’s opinion, a solid gold toilet owned by the Hang Fung Gold Technology Group is a bit much.
Snacks, candy, and other sweets are luxuries. But if preventing starvation is the goal, then sustenance trumps cookies and chips. However, in real life, that is often not the case.
But chocolate in any form is a necessity and never a luxury.