Art comes in many forms, and at times, in unexpected places.
For example, if you ask any chef worth his gold-flecked truffles, they will tell you that presentation is an integral part of the dining experience.
Of course, the higher a chef climbs the culinary ladder of success, their focus is on presentation and taste. However, that large plate before you with a microscopic amount of food in the center guarantees a fast-food stop after the tasty and beautiful meal.
A more pertinent example is the art of choosing the right gift for each person on your list.
Our mother’s theory for choosing gifts worked for her, at least from her perspective. However, as her children matured beyond toys, she adjusted her gifting process. Finally, Mother chose gifts she liked or would love to receive.
There was a problem with her theory. She loved crystal, silver, and other impractical items that did not always fit the lives of her adult children. Or, her gifts were too expensive and high-quality, such as furniture some of the children sold instead of cherished. In other words, practicality trumped her lovely impractical choices.
While some families asked for wish lists, Mother preferred to pick the “perfect” presents.
However, as our Grands became young women, it made more sense to ask for a list because their tastes changed. After all, why would you spend money on gifts they never used or gave away?
The concept of regifting reminds us of a sweet aunt who frequently regifted items our family members gave her for Christmas. The following year she gave them to someone else in the same family. She was not malicious. She was simply a bit forgetful.
Mind you; there is nothing wrong with thoughtful regifting if you remember who gave it to you. So this writer calls the process— finding a happy home for things she does not need or cannot use. (Something she should have done with 52-year-old Wedding Gifts she still has not used—also known as lots of silver intended for folks who frequently entertain.)
Sometimes when money is tight, it makes sense to pass on belongings a family member coveted. That was the case with this lady’s sound equipment, which one of her brothers wanted. So she saved several weeks of Sunday comics and wrapped the stereo in them. It was whimsical, and he loved the gift.
Gift wrapping is an art this lady could never seem to master. Oh, she tried, but the result was neither aesthetic nor practical because this incompetent gift wrapper used excessive amounts of tape to hold the mess she called wrapped gifts together.
On the other hand, Hubby’s gift-wrapping skills were perfect. He learned from a woman in the army who moonlighted as a gift wrapper during the Christmas holidays. Consequently, it became his job to wrap and assist with the choice of gifts for the families.
His wife often chose the lazy route of gift wrapping. She bought gift bags. Of course, the large bags came in handy when the gifts were too unwieldy to wrap.
For folks not blessed with the artistic gene of gift wrapping and who do not want to use bags, the Internet abounds with tutorials of brilliant and beautiful wrapping examples.
However, with fewer people to buy for, this lady usually chooses the gift bag option except when she does not.
The Hungarian pastry she bakes yearly for her siblings receives a more practical treatment—heavy foil and Two-Day Shipping.
A recent improper gift-wrapping exception evolved out of necessity. She had a couple of Christmas gifts for a dear friend she planned to meet for lunch but had no wrapping paper or gift bag at home.
The gifts were a book and a Homemade Cheese Roll. The roll was in plastic wrap as well as a plastic zipper bag to keep it fresh. Both ended in a small plastic grocery bag, which this lady handed to her friend with a touch of self-deprecating aplomb. Her friend loved the gifts and graciously ignored the packaging.
Wishing you better wrapping skills than moi this holiday season.