As much as this lady loves the bucolic life, she must also admit there are a few negative aspects.

However, only she can mention those problems. If anyone, including relatives, complains about the inconvenience of rural life, she will morph into Mama Tiger or Mama Bear mode protecting her cubs. Or a lady in shining armor with a lethal sword, if you will.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?