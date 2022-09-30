As much as this lady loves the bucolic life, she must also admit there are a few negative aspects.
However, only she can mention those problems. If anyone, including relatives, complains about the inconvenience of rural life, she will morph into Mama Tiger or Mama Bear mode protecting her cubs. Or a lady in shining armor with a lethal sword, if you will.
The sword is not steel. It is her sharp tongue. The lethal brandishing of her tongue is a flaw in her character for which her parents and teachers alike often scolded her. The truth is those authority figures were trying to mold her into a civilized person, which in her mind was too dull and rigid.
It is a large part of human nature, especially for females, to jump in and defend anyone or anything attacked, verbally or otherwise. Such a reaction is most common if the person or thing criticized is precious to the defender. And her life in the peaceful countryside is her treasure.
This reminds us of an incident several months ago.
Some family members, with the best of intentions in their point of view, pressured her into selling the home she shared with Hubby and moving to the suburbs of a large, hot and humid city. As chronicled in a past column, it was a time of great turmoil and stress in her life.
The lady struggled to pack up a house, a large workshop and several other buildings filled with over 50 years of their life together. Then, one morning she paused and looked around. The air was fresh. Birdsong surrounded her.
She loved this place. It brought her peace and contentment.
At that moment, this lady did not think about the other two neighbors on their county road.
One neighbor, a smarmy weekend preacher, taught our dog to chase motor vehicles. But his greater sin was alienating our dog’s affections by luring it to his home while Hubby and his wife were at work.
The other neighbor, or should we say the revolving door of neighbors, all related to each other, committed many transgressions. The weirdest was the elderly wife asking Hubby to check her prescription medication because she suspected her husband of changing out her pills. She was sure he was trying to poison her.
Once her husband passed, their son ousted the mother and claimed the home and land as his own. “As it should be,” he told Hubby to justify his reprehensible actions. Their son also helped himself to our tractor and other farm equipment without permission.
He also purloined some items. When Hubby confronted him, the guy claimed his cousin had taken them. In other words, he was a charming specimen of humanity.
Nevertheless, the properties of both neighbors are far enough away that their existence is a mere blimp on Hubby and his spouse’s lives.
So, what, you may ask, annoys this lady more than the distant neighbors, or the quirky garbage collectors who managed to break the paver stones at our driveway entrance?
Well, dear hearts and gentle people, it is an inanimate thing backed, more or less, by an archaic and inefficient service provider. The culprit is our craptastic internet.
Only DSL exists out here. It is as slow as the turtles that shuffle across our land and the county roads. Our current internet provider is also unpredictable and unreliable. Even their service people agreed whenever they showed up to repair the line.
Due to some construction work near us, the digging equipment damaged the internet provider’s cable. Consequently, the internet in a large area, including ours, was down for over a week.
Whenever we called to check their progress, a robot informed us that our service area had a problem. Really?
The good news is that this lady learned about hot spots on her mobile phone and how to connect them to her computer. Look at her being all technical and fancy.
Our last conversation was with an actual human. He informed us that one of the two damaged lines worked.
A wonky internet thread is our current connection.