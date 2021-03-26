Some people prefer snarling and biting rather than making-nice with others. To her detriment, this lady tends to go overboard with the Vesuvius response.
There was a time her self-bestowed nickname “Vesuvius” fit her perfectly. The days of her mercurial and at times disillusioned youth when her theme song was “Is that all there is?” Then she met Hubby. He was her true and perfect partner. He was her leveler. And according to Hubby, she was his “spicy Hungarian.” Because of his support, she found her way to becoming a self-assured and strong woman.
She still had her combative moments, even with him. But learned to pick her battles, and the gods of chaos and war thanked her for her restraint.
There were occasions she did a bit of backsliding when she should have spoken up. For example, when the hamburger she ordered at golden arches was bad, as in spoiled. She tossed it away and did not bother to complain. Fortunately for her but not for the folks in her sights, she evolved and spoke up when it was warranted.
Now her leveler is gone. There is no one to tug her back from a good growl-fest when she is annoyed. That is why she apologizes in advance when she calls the so-called customer service departments of companies who had managed to stoke the fires of Vesuvius.
“Please don’t take this personally, but I am mad at your company.” Those words of self-absolution allow this lady to forge ahead with raging ease. That phrase permits her to vent without too much damage to the ego of the customer service representative. Of course, most of them are not that devoted to their employers but rather to their consistent paycheck.
When Texas experienced what we will euphemistically call a cold snap, the power went out, and pipes burst. Although this writer did not have to deal with any power outage, a problem lurked beneath the guise of heavy rains.
There was so much rain, followed by substantial snow instead of the barely fall and melt variety, that the problem hid in plain sight for far too long. Had Hubby been around, he would have noticed because he paid attention to details. On the other hand, his wife is a big picture person, and more often than not, the obvious eludes her attention.
When the water bill arrived, she finally noticed that something was wrong. Typically, the monthly bill is around $40. But this bill was over $329. Even the panorama woman noticed.
A call to the water company requesting a possible leak check unmasked the lurking cash guzzler. All those seemingly permanent puddles in the front yard were not due to the excessive rains. She had a doozy of a leak which made the yard squishy and covered in green moldy stuff.
The bad news came to light when she embarked on her find-a-plumber call marathon. Some plumbers were too busy to answer the phone. Others had a recording advising callers: “Our schedule is full for a month.”
She found two plumbers who promised to come out the following week. Desperation made her sneaky. She scheduled one guy for Wednesday and another for Thursday. If the first one showed up, she planned to cancel the backup plumber. Neither plumber showed up.
Eventually, the lady found a plumber who promised to come the next day. Upon arrival, they offered to replace the line from the meter to the house for $16,000, even though she called them for a leak repair.
The national average for emergency plumbing work is $150 per hour. This company came during regular hours. The cost started at $1200 for showing up and a diagnostic fee. Plus $492 per hour. By the time they fixed the leak, the charge was over $2300.
Relieved they fixed the leak. Vesuvius neglected to complain about the cost.
Her son called the company. “You took advantage of my elderly mother.” He gave them 24 hours to refund a portion of the total, or the state attorney general would hear about their company’s price gouging practices.
They offered a refund.