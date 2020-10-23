There is more to living in the country than extra land, the cattle, the distance between neighbors, and other benefits.
Each of us hurtles through life in much the same way that our planet hurtles through space. But it is vital to our existence that we pause and look around. To notice the odd things which many folks overlook or choose to ignore.
It is curiosity and attention to the oddities that kept this writer sane during the hours spent in Rush Hour Traffic. It is the same wonder that serves us well in the present.
Our electricity provider is an electric co-op. That sounds friendlier and cozier than huge municipal electric companies.
You probably noticed, this lady is a jumble of contradictions. On the one hand, she loves the solitude country living provides. But on the other, she enjoys the concept of co-ops because they create the illusion of small groups of people who care about each other.
Our water provider is one of many local special utility districts. Our farm falls under the Verona Special Utility District (SUD). The creativity of those SUD folks when they choose a name for themselves is both an attention-getter and, therefore, quite amusing.
What tickled this lady’s fancy, in particular, is a nearby SUD known as Frognot. That name conjures so many visions and possibilities.
For example, does the name imply that at the point of origin, the water source contains frolicking, short-bodied, tailless amphibians? Then, after the company waves its magic chemical wand, do the frogs vanish? Or do they become sanitized and acceptable to continue living in the water folks will drink? Please refrain from that ubiquitous eye roll people love to use when confronted with someone or something that tends to exist against the grain. Kindly accept how this lady’s mind works, and enjoy.
Verona SUD sends out numerous emails concerning water outages and an approximate length of time when everything goes back to normal. The other day, the following alert popped up in this lady’s email: “Alert from Verona Special Utility District – Water Outage –Climax Area.”
Ah, Climax! There was a time when this writer’s commute took her past the “metropolis” of Climax, Texas. In particular, she drove by the Climax Cemetery. As you can imagine, her fertile brain kicked into overdrive.
It is an unincorporated area located in Collin County. Settled by Williams Warden, a farmer from Missouri. According to Adopt a Town, in the mid-1890s, the place had two gins, a grain elevator, a school, a church, a hotel, and a general store. It even boasted a post office in 1895.
Between 1940 through 2000, the population is around forty people. The pictures of this charming town do not stir one’s desire to relocate there. What the website does not tell us is the reason for the name.
Without a stated reason, our imagination takes wing.
Did the fellow arrive and christen his new home with a mattress romp? If so, did that “petit mort” (or little death) inspire him to name the place Climax? You must admit that assumption is valid.
An online search popped up with the following information:
“An ecological community in which populations of plants or animals remain stable and exist in balance with each other and their environment. A climax community is the final stage of succession, remaining relatively unchanged until destroyed by an event such as fire or human interference.”
In other words, the ecological community was in balance until Mr. Warden decided to settle there, celebrate, and name the place Climax.
As we contemplate life on a rational rather than emotional level, the result is always the same no matter what we do or say. So, Mr. Warden settled in Climax. He and his family walked the path of countless early farmers who settled in places like North Texas.
And yet, every step he took led to the ultimate culmination. In his case, the Climax Cemetery.