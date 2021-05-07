Once upon a time, the media labeled people who lived their lives without making a spectacle of themselves, The Silent Majority. Many folks today think of them as Zeros.
The Zeros of the world make a difference, living their lives in obscurity until they are needed. “Who are these people?” you ask. They are the unsung heroes of this planet. They are parents, grandparents, and children who care for each other as well as those in need.
Joan of Arc was one such person. Born into a peasant family. She saw a need to help France during the Hundred Years’ War between France and England. The young woman was commander of the French army and known as a fearless warrior. Had she not felt the call to help her country, Joan would have lived and died an obscure peasant.
Throughout history, it is the Zeros who turn out to be priceless treasures. All too often, we look for folks with star qualities. In other words, we look for flamboyance and other attributes that make people stand out.
Depending on the situation, we call them heroes or stars. But before their rise to attention and just like the stars we see in the night sky, they exist without fanfare. Their very existence and behavior make the world function. They also enrich the lives of those around them.
The Zeros are like pebbles tossed into still waters. At first glance, they barely seem to make a splash. But the ripples that their tiny splash creates touch countless lives.
At this moment, in 2021, some believe we have evolved. Or have we?
Nowadays, thanks to social media, far too many folks do everything possible to garner attention. It is as if a large portion of the country regressed into toddlers and teenagers. Any attention, whether it is positive or negative, makes them feel relevant. Sadly, some only experience negative attention. In their skewed view, it is the only form of love they know.
Such attention seekers revel in creating a spectacle, and in the process, becoming one. The bigger the splash they make, the better. The quantity of attention is what they want rather than quality.
It is at this point; we cannot ignore the drama queens of the world. If you did not notice, drama queens know no gender. They just want and like attention.
Please allow this writer to share a true story about two incorrigible drama queens. One is a female, and the other is a male. We will observe the age-old tradition of chivalry and start with the lady’s tale.
A much-loved family member was terminally ill. In an email string between one side of the family, the female drama queen inserted herself into the story. She claims to be psychic and stated that she entered the consciousness of the ill relative.
“You would not believe the things I saw through his eyes,” she said. Since the “psychic” did not clarify, no one knew whether she saw something terrible regarding his caregiver or something good. And typically, that is how this particular drama queen operates. Keep them guessing but focused on her.
When the patient, who generally had an easy-going personality, read the emails, he commented.
“Lily thinks she is psychic, but in reality, she is a psycho.”
Our male drama queen made countless decisions with his little head. Consequently, he operates by the Liz Taylor philosophy. Marry, but marry often.
When he was in his second marriage, his traditional mother objected to his behavior. Since he has always had difficulty taking criticism, he did something no one could understand or back. He sued his mother because she publicly (meaning among family and friends) criticized his choices.
No, he did not win the lawsuit. But can you imagine the reaction of the poor judge in charge of the case?
Each of these cases involved obscure Zeros. They wanted attention, and above all, acceptance for acting out.
But, there is a fun fact about Zeros that you might have forgotten. The number of zeros behind a lowly numeral can be the difference between a Zero’s poverty or wealth.