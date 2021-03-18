Ah, cookies. The most delicious treat in the whole wide world and there are plenty of different kinds to choose from! Today, we will be talking about a brand new recipe to me, chocolate peanut butter cookies. I made these for a co-worker’s birthday recently. He told me that he loves peanut butter and chocolate chip cookies, so I decided to make a chocolate peanut butter kind.
The original recipe is a “Very Peanut Butter Cookies” from the blog https://sallysbakingaddiction.com/peanut-butter-cookies/ which I then tweaked that to fit my preferences for what I was looking for, so that will be the recipe and directions below. Let’s rock and roll.
First the ingredients you’ll need:
2 and 1/2 cups all-purpose flour (spoon and leveled)
3/4 cup and a smidge more cocoa powder
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup unsalted butter (softened)
1 cup granulated sugar
3/4 cup packed brown sugar
2 large eggs (room temperature)
2 1/4 cups creamy peanut butter
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Let’s chat about these ingredients and what you should follow and what can be smudged.
The flour does not need to be spoon and leveled, this is preferred that way you don’t pack your measuring cups and end up with too much flour accidentally.
The butter should be put out on your counter a couple of hours before using, if you are taking it from the fridge; if it’s from the freezer, you should take it out a day before.
Your dough texture and look will differ depending on how soft your butter is. Some of my butter was melted when I creamed it, whch results in a soft and creamy dough.
Your eggs being room temperature is the preferred way to do this. With baking, it’s always better for everything to be around the same temperature, but it’s definitely not mandatory.
When you are looking at a recipe, a part of you is like “do I really need this much of insert ingredient” and I am here to tell you that the flour, baking powder and baking soda are ingredients that you do not want to fudge or skip. All of these chemicals interact with each other and if you mess with it, it could alter the cookie in an undesirable way.
Now that you have all of your ingredients out and measured, it’s time to actually make the dough:
Combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and cocoa in a bowl, then set it aside. You want to lightly mix together until just combined. You don’t want to overmix this portion
In a standing mixer (or bowl with hand mixer) cream together the butter, sugar and brown sugar until well combined (I put my mixer on “2” and let it go for about 3 minutes). You will want to scrape down the sides of the bowl and mix again before moving to the next step.
Add in your two eggs, mix until well combined, scrape down the sides of the bowl and mix again
Add 2 cups of the peanut butter along with the vanilla extract (I always add in a smidge more of vanilla). Put your mixer on a “2” and let this mix again for about 3 minutes, scraping down the sides as necessary.
Add in your flour and the rest of your peanut butter and again, put your mixer on a “2” and let it go until well combined (see picture for what I consider “well combined”.) This dough will seem really soft and reminds me a little bit of a fudge look.
Stick the whole bowl in your fridge for about an hour to chill. While this is chilling, preheat your oven to 375 and get your baking sheets ready by putting parchment paper on them
Roll your balls out to 1.15 ounces and put them on your baking sheet about an inch to 2 inches apart. Note: If you don’t have a kitchen scale, take one of your medium sized spoons and over-fill it with the dough, then roll it in the palms of your hands.
Once your baking sheet is filled, stick it back in the fridge to cool for 10 minutes. Take them out of the fridge and then press down vertically with the back of a fork and then horizontally with a fork. This will make the criss-cross pattern you see on peanut butter cookies.
Stick them in the oven for about 10 minutes or until the edges or a little darker than the rest of the cookie. Remove from the oven and let them finish the baking process on the baking sheet, then move to a cooling rack
Ta-Da! Now you can eat 4 of them with a big glass of milk! This recipe will make around 40 medium sized cookies
Mix-Ins and Shake-Em-Ups:
Add whole or chopped up peanuts to add a bit of crunch, I would suggest around 1 cup
You could also use crunchy peanut butter instead of smooth for the same affect
Want it super chocolatey? Add a cup of milk chocolate chips (You could also use semi-sweet if you want a wee bit of bitterness to this otherwise really sweet cookie)
If you really want to get crazy, you could add in M&Ms or Reese’s Pieces
There you have it folks! Now your house smells like a chocolate factory/bakery! If you have a favorite recipe, be it bread, dessert or your favorite side dish to bring to a potluck, we want to hear it! Send over the recipe, instructions and a picture and you could be featured here next time! Send your favorite recipe to editor@myheraldreview.com.
Tried this recipe? Send your thoughts and pictures over to alycia.mccloud@myheraldreview.com