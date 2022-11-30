Editor’s note: Former Herald/Review reporter Dakota Croog recently took a position teaching abroad in Spain. This column will feature his experiences and observations while living and working in a foreign country.

Living in a foreign country has always been a long awaited dream of mine, and I’ve now made it become a reality. Five years ago when I turned 25, I began brainstorming some ideas of how I could spend time living overseas for a year or two. Originally I had considered going to South Korea or Taiwan to teach English.

