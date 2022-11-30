Editor’s note: Former Herald/Review reporter Dakota Croog recently took a position teaching abroad in Spain. This column will feature his experiences and observations while living and working in a foreign country.
Living in a foreign country has always been a long awaited dream of mine, and I’ve now made it become a reality. Five years ago when I turned 25, I began brainstorming some ideas of how I could spend time living overseas for a year or two. Originally I had considered going to South Korea or Taiwan to teach English.
As the pandemic had shaped many realities throughout the world and projected many limitations, I decided to hold off on making a huge leap, especially in unprecedented times where anything could potentially happen. Being a foreigner in a different type of culture could propose some form of difficulty to begin with and I didn’t want to put myself in a harsher situation with the spontaneous shutdowns occurring throughout 2020.
I made a decision to remain in Sierra Vista for a bit and thought that if the opportunity presents itself again I’ll take it. As life had begun to show signs of semblance at end of 2021, I started looking at international programs again where I could spend some time living overseas. Without knowing the primary language of certain countries, the most efficient way to get initial work as an American is by teaching English.
I had taken a couple of vacations to Western Europe before, and I thoroughly enjoyed those times and always had a vision of myself being physically there for an extended period of time. Along with the fact that many friends have also mentioned that they could see me in Europe. So I figured why not give it a try? My thirst for adventure is never ending. So why not take this one step further?
The pandemic had showed us many things, and one thing is that absolutely nothing in life is for certain. The time to do this was now.
NALCAP, also known as the North American Language and Cultural Assistant Program, had an application opening starting in February of 2022. The program is eight months long where citizens from Canada and the United States can become an English language teacher’s assistant, also known as an Auxiliar de Conversación at public schools throughout Spain.
I had submitted my application the first week after the portal for applications opened and I was number 4,110. I was skeptical that I would even get a placement but I remained steadfast and hopeful.
In the application, you choose three top autonomous regions you would like to work and live in. For Spain, I had selected from first choice to third- País Vasco (Basque Country), Andalucía and the Canary Islands. There are no guarantees you would get any of your top picks and the program is completely random on where they place you despite the claim that regions of choice are based on a first come, first serve basis.
Weeks had passed and the application portal didn’t close until April. I had remained patient until I got the notification that my application was accepted. It was a long waiting process. May had arrived, and I was notified that I got placed in my top choice in País Vasco. June was here and I had received my school placement in a Basque village of 600, 15 minutes away from the Cantabrian Sea and two hours away from the border with France.
To be honest, I was a bit hesitant at first, going to a place dramatically smaller than Sierra Vista, but I still held onto my long-term goal of being able to live in a foreign place for some extended time. However, when I arrived to Europe I also realized how compact and close together everything is. Having the luxury of very efficient public transportation (buses and trains) at a very cheap rate has been incredibly helpful.
This summer, I had driven over 30 hours traveling back and forth to Los Angeles and Sierra Vista to submit paperwork and then to pick up my visa after the paperwork had been processed.
After traveling from Arizona to Southern California to pickup my visa then head out to the Bay Area in Northern California to say goodbye to my family, I boarded my plane from San Francisco on Sept. 30. Two layovers had me in Atlanta, then on to the Netherlands. One more flight and I had finally arrived in Bilbao, Spain on Oct. 1. Upon landing in the Basque Country, I couldn’t help but notice how green and lush everything is here, a complete contrast from desert life in the southwest.
I got on a crowded bus from the airport and one that had transported us to the center of Bilbao. From there, I made a couple of stops to grab food and a drink, then was off to the bus terminal to catch the next bus to Lekeitio, the coastal town that was next to where I would be working. It’s also the town where I have been residing for the time being.
Here in Basque Country, it’s a different kind of Spain. They speak Spanish (Castellano) but they also speak another language called Euskara. Euskara has no commonalities with the romance languages and is known to be a language isolate.
There have been studies conducted but no conclusive evidence points to where this mysterious language originates. Apparently, it is known to be one of the oldest languages alive to this day and had even survived through Franco’s dictatorship where using Euskara in the Basque Country was forbidden until his passing in the 1970s.
Today, the regional government in the Basque Country has been making strides to preserve Euskara throughout the area and offers free courses for learners who want to gain insight with this language. Many have mentioned (even the locals here that know how to speak it) how difficult of a language it is to learn.
At the school I currently work at, children in the Basque Country are simultaneously brought up to learn Euskara and Castellano from a very young age. On top of that, these children are also taught English in schools from kindergarten and become almost nearly trilingual, before being introduced to another language before they enter secondaria escuela (7th grade to 12th grade).
Instead of saying “hola” to say hello, people here will greet each other with “Aupa”—a friendly way of saying hello in Euskara, or “Kaixo”. No “Buenas Dias” for “good morning”, but rather “Egun on!” For goodbye, it’s “Agur” with a strong roll of the tongue for the sound of the letter “R.”
There is so much to write about on here, but only so much room on paper. I have received a tremendous amount of knowledge in the last three weeks and I can’t wait to share it with you in the coming weeks and months about my journey here.