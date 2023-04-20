Ready, Set, Get Planting! The Spring Plant Sale & Plant Talk by Cochise County Master Gardeners is set for Saturday, April 22 at the University of Arizona Sierra Vista Campus.
The Plant Talk will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the Public Meeting Room in Groth Hall and will feature discussion on the growth characteristics and care of each of the plant varieties offered in the sale. This is a great opportunity to learn about a wide variety of plants that are able to be grown in our High Desert. Gardening tips will be offered along the way as well.
The Plant Sale will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Discovery Gardens just outside Groth Hall. The sale will feature more than 125 varieties of native and desert-adapted trees, shrubs, perennials, vines, succulents, and fruit trees for our area.
All proceeds will help support the ongoing development and maintenance of the Discovery Gardens at UA Sierra Vista, which is Cochise County’s first educational botanical demonstration garden.
The Gardens are open to the public at no charge Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and other times by appointment. On Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Master Gardener Docents are available in the gardens to answer questions or offer a tour.
The gardens are a good place to view numerous varieties of plants in various theme gardens to find inspiration or motivation for home gardening. The habitat pond offers a shady, peaceful place for coffee or a sack lunch. In fact, the Discovery Gardens can be a nice place to simply take a quiet stroll.
