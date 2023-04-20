mastergardener1

Plants suitable for the high desert will be available at the Master Gardeners sale.

 submitted

Ready, set, get planting! The Spring Plant Sale & Plant Talk by Cochise County Master Gardeners is set for Saturday, April 22, at the University of Arizona Sierra Vista Campus.

The plant talk will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the Public Meeting Room in Groth Hall and will feature discussion on the growth characteristics and care of each of the plant varieties offered in the sale. This is a great opportunity to learn about a wide variety of plants that are able to be grown in the high desert. Gardening tips will be offered along the way as well.

