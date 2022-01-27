Second of two parts
Al Jolson got it right. “You ain’t seen nothin’ yet!”
After playing a part in the OK Corral gun fight, the Chandler Milk Ranch notoriety would escalate.
March 1882 proved to be the deadliest month of the Tombstone saga. All eyes were upon Wyatt Earp and his avenging angels as they swept through the countryside, leaving dead “cowboys” in their swath. When Morgan Earp was murdered, Wyatt decided the law could go to hell. His warrants turned into hunting licenses.
However, the Earp vengeance ride was not the only deadly goings on in Cochise County.
On the evening of March 25, at the home and mining office of Dick Gird, majordomo of the silver find, four men were wrapping up the day’s work. Present were George Cheyney, clerk; W. Austin, mill operator; assayer F. Hunt; and engineer Martin Peel. Peel had been hired by Gird to repair the large earth dam on the San Pedro River.
The housekeeper heard approaching horses, but the men did not. She went about her business. Suddenly, the outside door was breached and two masked men with rifles entered. They said nothing.
When Austin reached for a pistol, two shots rang out. Abruptly, the intruders left empty handed. Peel, mortally wounded, crawled to the porch and expired.
Peel’s death was a shock to the community of Millville and more so to neighboring Tombstone. The young man was well liked. His father was a respected judge. Witnesses were found, along with various clues to the identity of the killers. A hat and a boot print emerged as evidence.
Tracking the killers
Four miles from the killing, two nervous men stopped at a ranch near Lewis Springs. When a cavalry detachment passed by on a routine mission, the pair skedaddled. They headed for the Chandler Ranch. The visited rancher set out for Tombstone to tell his suspicions.
The pair were Zwing Hunt, a less than reputable cattle thief who ran with Curly Bill, and Billy Grounds.
Since Sheriff Behan was out with a posse chasing the Earp bunch (to no avail), the deputy was in charge. F. Harley was approached by a man from the milk ranch, who had been given a note meant for proprietor J.J. Chandler. It was demanding $75 owed. Hunt and Grounds were the senders.
Deputy Billy Breakenridge, a jailer and process server, was assigned the task to arrest the pair. Assigned to accompany Billy were Hugh Allen, another jailer, and two civilians, John Gillespie and John Young. Breakenridge was disappointed, as he later recounted, for he felt he could bring the two killers in alone. (It should be noted that Breakenridge was well known to be chummy with the outlaw “cowboys” group that Hunt and Grounds ran with.)
From this point some of the details of the confrontation get murky.
Breakenridge, in his 1928 book “Helldorado, Bringing Law to the Mesquite,” had one version; the newspapers of the day had another. (This book stirred an aged Wyatt Earp to publish his own story, “Frontier Marshal,” debuting in 1931, a roaring bestseller.)
What is certain? Posse member Gillespie was killed.
According to Breakenridge’s account, Gillespie was harboring thoughts about running for sheriff. A capture of two desperados would be a nice addition to his credentials. He went to a door at the ranch and announced himself as the sheriff. Several shots later, his candidacy was terminated.
Young was leg shot, and Allen was nicked in the neck. Suspect Billy Grounds lost his head and charged out the front door behind an innocent boarder, Bull Lewis. Billy lost his head for real, thanks to a shotgun blast from deputy Breakenridge, positioned behind a giant cottonwood tree. Soon, Zwing Hunt bolted out the back and was hit.
Breakenridge and Allen tracked his blood trail to a clump of high reeds and captured him. Hunt’s life was saved when medical help arrived from Tombstone. When they carried him through a narrow passage, red spurted from the wound, no doubt saving him from drowning in his own blood. Breakenridge was the sole unharmed combatant.
dd aftermath
Strange happenings followed. Dr. George Goodfellow, no stranger to gunshot victims, probed Hunt out of curiosity. He discovered that bullet fragments drove a silk bandana into the wound, but the scarf was not penetrated. The good doctor wrote a thesis for a medical journal on that very subject.
Hunt, hospitalized, was visited by his brother Hugh, up from Texas. Hugh took Zwing for some air in a buggy. Chalk up another “escape” from John Behan’s custody. Later, Hugh told authorities that Zwing had been killed in a canyon by Apaches. Sheriff Behan rode out to identify the body. How convenient. Case closed.
In summation, one can chalk up more notches on a gun butt for Wyatt Earp. Why Earp? Well, the two men that killed Peel were in need of a fast score to allow them to flee the territory. Why? They probably were present when Earp killed Curly Bill shortly before the botched Millville robbery. They feared Earp beyond all else. Their next stop was the Chandler Ranch, hoping to get $75 owed.
They panicked when approached by the “law,” thinking it was the Earp posse.
Only God knows how many more “cowboys” Earp planted in the hard caliche ground of Southern Arizona.
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western researcher and lecturer. He is a member of the Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com