First in a series revealing the fates of Tombstone’s famous personas
After the 30-second shootout, the gun smoke cleared the empty lot, but there would be more.
Virgil Earp was ambushed and Morgan Earp assassinated. Wyatt wreaked vengeance on the Cowboys in March of 1882, and then he and his makeshift posse fled to New Mexico and Colorado, avoiding the law in Arizona.
Wyatt was 34 years old and broke. So what became of the Wild West’s most noted lawman? He lived another 46 years.
The following is his story, after the Gunfight at the OK Corral.
All around the West
Colorado offered up opportunities for his gambling skills. His favorite specialty was running faro games. He would travel to San Francisco to bring back Josie Marcus, the young voluptuous woman who played a role in the Earp-Cowboy war.
Their travels brought them to various boom towns. For three years, Wyatt roamed the West chasing the easy money; included were stop stops in Idaho, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico.
His reputation followed him. In 1883 he was summoned back to Dodge City to help a friend. Luke Short was at odds with the gambling establishment. Providing cover, Wyatt, Bat Masterson, and other notables gathered and their presence ended the threat.
In 1886, Wyatt and Josie left Wyoming for San Diego. They had been lured to Douglas, Wyoming because of the building of the railroad there. Railroads were a good source for population explosions, and that meant land speculation and gambling.
San Diego was a massive boom town. By 1885, the draw to the Southern California farming community was in full swing. The nearness to the Mexican border (Tijuana) offered gambling, racing and various sporting events, with no apparent law.
Wyatt was a known man from his Tombstone exploits, and he soon developed relationships with the law and some prominent pols. He favored horse racing, and was often rewarded well. His best trotter was Jim Leach. He ran some sporting games in the wild section of San Diego called “The Stingaree.”
Joseph Coyne, city marshal, and old Tombstone buddy William Hunsaker, council president, offered cover for Wyatt’s gaming business. Among the friends acquired was “Lucky” Baldwin, who made a huge fortune in the Comstock Lode find in Virginia City, Nevada.
Baldwin was a noted gambler and enjoyed the ladies. Maybe too much so. He was shot at by two former wives. A distant niece managed to put a hole in him as well.
After Wyatt died, Josie — always seeking respectability — would claim that she and Wyatt got married on Baldwin’s yacht. (In researching this, the California museum displaying Baldwin’s life revealed he had no yacht. Nice try, Josie).
In 1889, Wyatt — always restless — headed to the gold strike in Harqua Hala, Arizona, intent, once again, to make an easy fortune. He and his partners did well enough, benefiting from lot speculation and liquor sales.
By 1890, San Diego had lost its allure and the Earps followed the racing circuit in California. Wyatt continued his life pattern of letting financial successes turn to dust. Most of his San Diego properties were sold for back taxes by 1894.
From Alaska to Chicago
In 1900, the great Alaska gold rush would not be resisted. He made a small fortune in the saloon business in Nome, aided by gambling and rumored prostitution.
The early 1890s found the Earps in San Francisco, where Josie’s family still lived. They traveled to the World’s Fair in 1893 in Chicago. Wyatt relented and gave an interview to the San Francisco Examiner in 1896, which, like most accounts of Wyatt’s life, was greatly exaggerated. Let’s just say the reporter, and maybe Wyatt, threw out some big windys for public consumption.
Also that year, Wyatt refereed a nationally publicized prize fight. He drew heavy criticism for wearing a pistol as he entered the ring (local law relieved him of the weapon). His notoriety took another big hit when he awarded Tom Sharkey the heavyweight title via a low blow by popular Jim Fitzsimmons.
The press feasted on Wyatt for that. The Earps moved on from San Francisco.
After the Alaska adventure, they traveled to Goldfield, Nevada to join brother Virgil in but yet another mining boom town. Virgil died there in 1905. Wyatt and Josie eventually hunkered down in Los Angeles, with side trips to San Francisco.
Scattered throughout his comings and goings since Tombstone was a longstanding relationship with the real power of the Old West — Wells Fargo; but that is another story for another time.
LA offered up law enforcement work, mostly pursuit of felons to Mexico. Speaking of felons, in 1911 Wyatt was arrested at a LA hotel on a bunco charge involving a dice game. He gave a false name to the cops. Charges were eventually dropped.
They lived modestly and received financial aid from Josie’s relatives. They maintained their interest in mining. The Earps would travel to the eastern California desert area to stake claims. Wyatt had a claim on an oil well in Bakersfield California. (Josie would later sue her sister for the rights).
He was aggravated by several books that depicted his life. Clumsy attempts were made to write his own story.
In his declining years, Stuart Lake got his ear and, eventually, the story was written. “Frontier Marshal” came out in 1931, after Wyatt had died broke in a LA bungalow in 1929.
It was a huge success. The movies, TV shows and books that followed for over 60 years have made him a lasting western legend. He would certainly be upset that he got no money from it all.
Scott Dyke is a Wyatt Earp historian, Western lecturer and researcher. He is a member of Western Writers of America. He can be reached at scottdyke65@gmail.com