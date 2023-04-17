FRUGAL TRAVELER

Affordability is central to Loge Camps, whose rooms start around $80 a night and peak at around $250.

 LOGE CAMPS VIA NYT

In 2021, when pandemic restrictions curtailed travel, occupancy at Getaway — a collection of 30 forested properties around the country, with tiny cabins renting from $109 a night — surged above 99%.

“The pandemic was the perfect storm for people to get away in the woods in their own cabins, immerse in nature and be socially distanced,” said Jon Staff, founder and CEO of Getaway.

