Hello history fans!
We are fast approaching the 141st anniversary of the Gunfight near the O.K. Corral, which took place on Oct. 26, 1881, just across our valley in Tombstone. For the month of October we will delve deep into the escalating tensions leading to this famous event, and in November we'll return to Charleston and Millville, hell on the San Pedro.
The gunfight near the O.K. Corral
“They mean trouble. They have just gone from Dunbar’s Corral into the O.K. Corral, all armed, and I think you had better go and disarm them.” –Wyatt Earp, quoting R.F. Coleman
On Monday, June 6, 1881, the Tombstone City Council held its scheduled meeting. Among the issues that the council ruled on that evening was a temporary appointment that would prove fateful to Tombstone and its history only a few months later. Marshal Ben Sippy, whom Virgil Earp had run against unsuccessfully for the position of Town Marshal, had left Tombstone. “On motion Virgil Earp was appointed Chief of Police, during absence of Sippy and instructed to file bonds in the sum of $5000.” Virgil’s appointment was to be a temporary one. But when Ben Sippy did not return, Earp retained the office that he had long coveted. This was one of a series of events leading up to the violence of Oct. 26. After all, it was under Virgil’s authority that he, Wyatt, Morgan and Doc Holliday walked down Fremont Street to disarm the cowboys.
Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday, among others, had become partners in a mine known as the Intervenor, aka, the Last Decision. A partner of Earp's and Doc Holliday was Billy Allen Le Van, who was also friends with Frank McLaury. Frank and Tom McLaury, along with Billy Clanton, died from their wounds received during the gunfight with Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday, commonly referred to as The Gunfight Near the O.K. Corral. Billy Allen Le Van seemed to get along with both sides for a time.
And while the lawsuit over the Intervenor/Last Decision property continued in the courts, hard feelings between the Earps and the cowboy faction had escalated. In their time in Tombstone, Billy and Wyatt Earp had been acquainted with many different types of people. Billy Allen Le Van knew Frank McLaury well enough to have ordered drinks with him in the Grand Hotel just hours before his death. It was he who warned Frank and Billy Clanton upon their arrival in Tombstone about the storm brewing between their brothers and the Earp faction. Billy informed Frank that Wyatt Earp had struck his brother Tom earlier that same day. Billy didn’t witness the event, but passed on local hearsay that was buzzing about Tombstone’s streets. But the hearsay was proven correct.
Wyatt Earp would later testify that he encountered both McLaury brothers the year before as he aided Captain Hurst in recovering stolen mules. The mules, Earp said, were found at the McLaury ranch where the brand was being altered. In the summer of 1880 the Tombstone Epitaph stated, “Capt. J.H. Hurst, Twelfth Infantry, commanding Camp Rucker, is in town. Captain Hurst is following some horse thieves, and has given them a close hunt. He offers a good reward for the capture of the thieves."
Billy’s relationship with Frank McLaury was friendly when the gunfight occurred. At the same time, the McLaurys and others within the cowboy faction became increasingly hostile toward the Earps after the mule incident, and later the arrest of Frank Stilwell and Pete Spence, who were accused of robbing the Sandy Bob Stage line to Bisbee, Sept. 8, 1881, among other issues that divided them.
And Billy involved himself in the Stilwell/Spence situation. “Frank C. Stilwell and Peter Spencer furnished bail yesterday in the sum of $14,000, upon the two charges of high-way robbery and robbing the United States mail. In the former, the bail was $2,000 and in the latter $5,000 each. The sureties in both cases were Ham Light, Wm. Allen (Le Van) and Ike Clanton.”
While Billy Allen Le Van, Wyatt Earp, Doc Holliday and others were fighting for the Last Decision claim, Billy was also coming to the aid of Stilwell and Spence, both of whom had threatened the lives of the Earps over the Bisbee Stage robbery arrest. If Billy knew of those threats, it didn’t stop his support of these two hardened and dangerous men. Nor did Billy appear deterred in joining his name with that of Ike Clanton, in support of them. In a surprising contrast to his aiding of two of their most strident enemies, Billy would later state, “My relations with the Earps have been the best, always — always friendly.”
For all the ill will that this arrest generated, the case against Stilwell and Spence soon collapsed. Billy had assisted two men accused of stage robbery, and he would find his own name incorrectly published as a captured stage robber as well. In an odd error by the press on March 24, 1881, the front page of the Los Angeles Daily Herald announced that Billy had been arrested in connection with the shooting of Bud Philpot in the wash just south of Drew’s Station. “A Stage Robber Captured. Tombstone, A.T., March 21- William Allen, one of the stage robbers, was caught yesterday and lodged in jail. He implicates many others. Lynching is feared. The remainder of the gang will be captured in a few hours.”
The Herald’s report was wrong on both counts. The remainder of the gang was not captured “in a few hours,” and William Allen had not been arrested and jailed. Luther King, who was apprehended by the Earps and then taken back to Tombstone by Sheriff Behan, was the person arrested to which the Herald referred. How Billy’s name was mistaken for that of Luther King remains unknown.
Ike Clanton and the night before the gunfight
Billy Allen Le Van's involvement with the Earps and Holliday had increased due to their partnership and subsequent court case with the Last Decision. But beyond issues related to the Intervenor Mine, there was a growing realization locally that threats had been made against the Earps. In spite of that, there was little to indicate a scale of animosity that would lead to a shootout. A variety of incidents between some of the players in the fight occurred just hours before the fateful event. It was a row between Doc Holliday and Ike Clanton that proved to be a key catalyst in the impending outbreak of violence.
According to Clanton, it all began as he headed for a late night meal in the early hours of Oct. 26, 1881, a date Tombstone would never forget. Doc Holliday found and confronted him. Ike later stated, “ … it was about 1 o’clock in the morning … The night before at a lunch stand in this town near the Eagle Brewery Saloon, on the north side of Allen Street … I went in there to get a lunch. While sitting down at the table, Doc Holliday came in and commenced cursing me ... and told me to get my gun out and get to work. I told him I had no gun. He said I was a damned liar and had threatened the Earps. I told him I had not, to bring whoever said so to me and I would convince him that I had not. He told me again to pull out my gun and if there was any grit in me, to go to fighting. All the time he was talking, he had his hand in his bosom and I supposed on his pistol. I looked behind me and saw Morgan Earp with his feet over the lunch counter. He has his hand in his bosom also, looking at me. I then got up and went out on the sidewalk."
As Clanton left the saloon Holliday made a statement that wouldn't look very good in print. Then Holliday once again challenged Clanton saying "go and heel yourself," meaning arm yourself.
In addition to Doc Holliday's verbal explosion, Morgan Earp also said words that wouldn't look good in print. Clanton testified that "I thanked him and told him I did not want any of it now, as I was not heeled. Virgil Earp stood off about 10 or 15 feet from us on the sidewalk. Just about this time, or perhaps a minute later, Wyatt Earp came up where I was. Wyatt did not say anything. Morgan Earp told me if I was not heeled, when I came back on the street to be heeled. I walked off and asked them not to shoot me in the back.”
Wyatt Earp recalled the same event. According to Earp the cause of the row had its origins in a secret deal that he had offered Clanton in the spring of 1881. Earp had asked him to help him apprehend the killers of Bud Philpot, who had died in the wash just south of Drew’s Station as he drove his Kinnear & Co. Stage on March 15, 1881. Earp had proposed a trade with Clanton. If Ike would draw the killers out for a meeting at a set location, Earp would arrest them. Under the arrangement Earp would then take credit for the capture which would bolster his chances of becoming sheriff, and Clanton would receive the posted reward money.
But Clanton became fearful that Wyatt had told his friend Doc Holliday about the deal, and Holliday was a known friend of one of the wanted men. Earp asserted that the purpose of Holliday and Ike Clanton meeting in the Alhambra saloon was to sort the matter out. What predictably turned into a row between the two, given Holliday’s temperament, occurred the night before the gunfight.
JOHN D. ROSE has lived in Sierra Vista and its area since 1966 and has published seven books, numerous articles on his website, WyattEarpExplorers.com, and has been featured in Arizona Highways. His books can be found at the Sierra Vista, Bisbee and Benson Ace Hardware stores, the San Pedro House, the Fairbank School House Museum and the Get Lit Bookstore in Sierra Vista.. Most importantly, he was once carrier of the month as a Herald/Dispatch paper boy in his younger days.