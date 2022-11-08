You might be hard-pressed to find a certified ski patroller in Southern Arizona, let alone Green Valley, but there are two.

Cutter Papritz, 16, became a volunteer junior member of the Mount Lemmon Ski Patrol after passing the National Ski Patrol OEC course (Outdoor Emergency Care) on Oct. 8.

