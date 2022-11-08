You might be hard-pressed to find a certified ski patroller in Southern Arizona, let alone Green Valley, but there are two.
Cutter Papritz, 16, became a volunteer junior member of the Mount Lemmon Ski Patrol after passing the National Ski Patrol OEC course (Outdoor Emergency Care) on Oct. 8.
His dad, Carew, who also passed the course, jokes, “He can now say things like pericardial tamponade without breaking a sweat.”
“There’s a sac around your heart, it’s called your pericardium, and tamponade is when that sac is filled up with any kind of fluid,” Cutter explained. “Blood, water, stuff like that.”
Age 16 is the first year you can get in, and Cutter had to do everything the adults did.
“I just love skiing and helping other people, so just being able to do that more often and have a volunteer way to do it is something that I love,” he said.
The course involved more than 200 hours of training and is similar to receiving a EMR license (Emergency Medical Responder).
On top of online classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays, they traveled to Phoenix every other Saturday for about two months to practice live, hypothetical emergency scenarios.
They learned everything from how to cravat and swathe a broken humerus, assist in childbirth, treat a ski pole in the stomach to helping someone with altitude sickness, hypoglycemia, strokes and heart attacks.
“It’s like a full-on thing where somebody got hurt. You don't know how they got hurt. You have to treat everything that happened and get them down,” Cutter said.
For Cutter, the most challenging part was retaining all of the course information while keeping up with his classes at Walden Grove High School, where he's a junior.
“Keeping consistent and being able to really focus and just do it every Tuesday and Thursday night, which I wasn’t always able to do all the time because of school, was hard,” he said.
“We would practice on each other,” Carew said. “We would just go through the whole thing, like, ‘OK, here we are, what do you do?’”
Ski patrol history
Founded in 1938, the National Ski Patrol — a prominent global winter education organization — was organized and directed by Charles Minot “Minnie” Dole.
He established the 10th Mountain Division of the U.S. Army. The mountain warfare unit trained at Camp Hale in Colorado and fought in Italy during World War II.
Several service members from the 10th Mountain Division established recreational ski areas across the country in the years to come.
Congress recognized the nonprofit National Ski Patrol with a federal charter in 1980.
The American Red Cross, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Boys Scouts of America have earned such an endorsement.
On Oct. 14, President Joe Biden declared Camp Hale a National Monument, the first such designation of his presidency.
Hitting the slopes
Carew, who grew up cross-country skiing in Washington state, began taking Cutter to Mount Lemmon when he was 3.
“I started raising him the same way,” he said.” “I was like, oh my gosh, the effort you have to make to get Lemmon, and to get up on the top, and then on the back roads. He’d get on the skis and do the whole thing, and when he was completely bored, I’d throw him on a saucer and go racing around corners.”
So, it was only natural for them to take the National Ski Patrol OEC course together.
“I wanted to do it so I could do it with him, I thought that would be fun,” Cutter said.
Carew was a ski patroller in Washington in the ’70s, and says the training is much more complicated now.
“It’s still prestigious to be a part of ski patrol, but I tell you, my respect for ski patrollers has gone up 100-fold.”
Work pays off
Sometimes they thought they bit off more than they could chew, but Cutter was always a guiding force.
“We told each other every single week, ‘I am so glad you’re doing this because I don’t think I could do it,’” Carew said.
Taking the emergency course was a great opportunity for Cutter, who wants to be a nurse anesthetist.
“I learned a lot. The craziest thing was learning how to birth a baby,” he said. “It was a wide variety of generic medical stuff all combined into one course, and it was really cool.”
Cutter was the youngest in the course, and he turned heads.
“We had doctors that were doing this, and they said, ‘Our interns don’t have as comprehensive a start as he has,'” Carew added.
Both plan on renewing their certification annually for the foreseeable future, which means they will have to take the equivalent of one-third of the course every season.
The Outdoor Education Care certification makes them eligible for any volunteer ski patrol team across the country and the ability to provide emergency care for several other outdoor activities.
“We can help in emergencies anywhere,” Cutter said.
Joining the Mount Lemmon Ski Patrol is something they both look forward to.
“You don’t want to be with people screaming out there and stuff, but you want to help people,” Carew said.
“You want to make them feel comfortable,” Cutter added. “You want to make them feel safe and not stressed because being hurt in a place where you don’t know what’s going to happen is scary.”
The training they received goes well beyond the ski runs on the mountain.
“It’s not only out on the snow. People fall in the lodge or burn themselves by being out there in the sun too long,” Carew said. “They’re stoned or drunk, and you’ve got to get them down the hill.”
Waiting for the call
Cutter and Carew now wait for Ski Valley in Mount Lemmon — the southernmost ski destination in the continental United States — to open its 21 ski runs.
The window of time is usually limited compared to other recreational ski areas in the country.
“Last year, it was open for three weekends,” Carew laughs.
After Ski Valley opens, Carew and Cutter are on call.
“First snow, and then they’ll say it’s open and they’ll tell us.”
Until then, father and son look back on the mentally grueling training process.
“It’s a great adventure together. It's another great outdoor adventure, and this one was a really good one,” Carew said. “We helped each other in a big way.”
“I think he definitely kept me motivated to do it,” Cutter said. “If I was doing this on my own, I don’t think I would have gone completely through with it, because it’s a lot of stuff to keep yourself motivated to do."
"Also, being able to do it with somebody I know and trust and love, just makes it so much more relaxing, and not as stressful.”