Column1BisbeeAskFINAL.jpg

The Bisbee Coffee Company always hosts a colorful cross section of locals and quirky travelers. If you’re hunting for a great location to make photography, start with the Mile High Mining town.

 By David J. Del Grande Special to the Herald/Review

Editor's note: This week we are introducing "Pixel Perfect", an informative, entertaining guide to making better photographs and video.

Making photos in the same setting day in and day out is boring.

Tags