Making photos in the same setting day in and day out is boring.
Offering that stereotypical southwest background, or the NYC vibe at a curbside cafe gets old for everyone.
So I wanted to offer some insight into how I just landed a great spot to shoot a scene for a short film I’m making in Bisbee come October.
Now, this pro-tip isn’t just for someone who’s scouting spots for a short film.
You could be a portrait photographer who needs to “Wow!” a client, a podcaster that wants a change of pace or simply a content creator who gets sleepy shooting video in the same office space.
I’m the latter; I get stir crazy very quickly.
As my interest in video expands, my focus on making YouTube content naturally matured into film making.
I’ve been in love with movies since I landed my first video store job in Tucson circa 1997.
Shout out to Director’s Chair Video.
I made wonderful friends there that would become a surrogate family.
And they, specifically my late friend Sam, put me onto artsy, screenplay-driven genres from film noir to the French New Wave.
Rest in peace, Jean Luc Godard.
Since then, movies have influenced my reading interests as well as how I began to make 35mm photos two decades ago.
To date, the cinema is my go-to art form for inspiration.
My short film includes a bar scene.
Nothing rambunctious. Just a few frames in a dimly lit pub.
And for the past few months, I’ve been in contact with the Bisbee Grand Hotel via Instagram.
We continually trade comments, especially when I post photos taken in the Mile High Mining town.
My plan was to expand our relationship at some point.
Now this may seem overly simplified, but since I needed a bar scene to complete my film, I dropped them a message and simply asked if I could shoot there.
As a former full-time reporter, I was professionally trained to eradicate shyness.
It’s a requirement, some say an occupational hazard. Tomayto, tomahto.
When reporters need information — they ask.
Sometimes it’s a polite interaction; other times, it’s a nasty letter that states what statute requires a governmental agency to cough up the goods.
So today I have no problem reaching out to a quaint, historical hotel in my favorite city to ask how to get the green light to shoot a film scene in their bustling bar.
I waited a few days for a response.
Worse case scenario, I would have called the joint and asked who’s the best person to speak with about making a movie there.
As I expected, my interaction with the Bisbee Grand was very pleasant.
They’re excited; I’m excited.
Everyone’s happy.
Will some places require permits/model releases? Sure.
Other establishments may require a CV or portfolio.
Then there’s the cities that will charge a hefty fee to shoot in their subway system.
Regardless of the situation, ask for what you want as a photographer and creator.
More importantly, if you use a healthy dose of the day’s allotment of honey, you’ll probably get exactly what you want, and more.
For someone who spent years demanding answers to questions professionally, it’s second nature to me.
However, if you’re new to the photo game or need a boost of confidence from a loudmouth New Jersey native — ask for what you want.
I’ve been pleasantly surprised with the results.
David J. Del Grande is an independent reporter and street photographer based in Tucson. His photography has been included in exhibitions across the world, from Glasgow to Rome. Bookmark www.davidjdelgrande.com and check out The Streets Photog Podcast to stay updated on his new projects.