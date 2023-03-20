The story of how the San Pedro House went from being a derelict ranch house to the primary visitor center for the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area (SPRNCA) is worth telling.

The Little Boquillas Ranch built the San Pedro House in the 1938 to serve as the center of one of four camps that operated the 197,000-acre ranch. The house was home to a rancher and their family up until the 1970s

