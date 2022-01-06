Editor's note: New Herald/Review columnist John Chapman will share his expertise and knowledge for growing fresh, high-density, high-production veggies, fruits, nuts, berries, and raising chickens for eggs and meat on urban lots.
Bare, “out-of-stock” shelves in grocery stores? Prior to 2020, rarely have we seen this phenomenon here in the U.S.
First it was COVID-19, now supply chain interruptions, inflation fears, fossil fuel supply shortages, rumors of a truckers strike and adverse weather world wide are leaving many grocery store shelves with many out-of-stock items and us with food supply worries.
Though it may not be convenient, we can actually live without many things we feel are essential, we cannot live without a continual supply of food long term.
Our food supply is our most critical supply chain, and many have little or no skills set to actually feed themselves without a grocery store.
Industrialized nations have the most efficient society. The Industrial Revolution during the 19-20 century intersection made growing of food very efficient and relatively cheap. The invention of farm machinery with internal combustion engines coupled with refined fossil fuel made huge leaps in the multiplication of man-power and horse power (pun intended).
Those pushing for the green energy revolution evidently have not spent much time in the agricultural areas of this nation. Those massive machines that plow, plant, cultivate, harvest and drive the produce and animal products to market, run on fossil fuels. Without those massive machines, we do not eat. Electricity is great but engineering takes much time, and huge investments to become practical and cost effective. Such efficiency cannot be legislatively mandated any more than those sitting in the grandstands yelling instructions to the coach on the sidelines helps wins athletic games.
Today one farmer feeds 155 others. In 1960, one farmer fed 26 other people.
Leaving 155 other people to push back the frontiers in science, medicine; startup companies and run Microsoft, Apple, Google, Amazon, Tesla, Walmart, airlines, railroads and a plethora or other corporations and businesses; hopefully you get the idea. The wealth of the US & Canada is founded on Agriculture.
Before the industrial revolution most people had to grow their own food. It has been so long since the present population has needed to survive by their own efforts, most can't imagine any other way, and have few skills or knowledge if any of how to actually provide their own fruits, vegetables, nuts, berries, eggs and other animal products.
Without fossil fuels, we do not eat (until new electric farm machines are invented).
We can learn to grow our own food; veggies, fruits, nuts, berries, and small animals without giving up our full time jobs. Modern gardening methods, techniques and varieties allow us much greater yields with much less labor inputs than our great grandparents could possibly imagine.
John Chapman is a master gardener who has appeared on radio, TV and written garden columns in Phoenix media for years, and practices what he preaches. He now lives in Southern Arizona and can be reached at john@johnchapman.com.