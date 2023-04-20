If you didn’t attend the Sierra Vista Symphony April concert, you missed another good one. The theme of the concert was "New World." Our maestro, Toru Tagawa, summed it up like this: The concert went well, the audience was enthusiastic and the orchestra sounded better than ever.

The first number was "To Spring," by Daniel Perttu. Perttu came from Pennsylvania and arrived here at 5 p.m. on Saturday, shortly before he spoke at the 6 p.m. pre-concert talk. He had a wonderful time in Sierra Vista and appreciated people talking to him during the intermission about his piece, written in honor of his daughters.

