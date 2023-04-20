If you didn’t attend the Sierra Vista Symphony April concert, you missed another good one. The theme of the concert was "New World." Our maestro, Toru Tagawa, summed it up like this: The concert went well, the audience was enthusiastic and the orchestra sounded better than ever.
The first number was "To Spring," by Daniel Perttu. Perttu came from Pennsylvania and arrived here at 5 p.m. on Saturday, shortly before he spoke at the 6 p.m. pre-concert talk. He had a wonderful time in Sierra Vista and appreciated people talking to him during the intermission about his piece, written in honor of his daughters.
The next piece was "Violin Concerto" by Jean Sibelius, who is widely regarded as Finland’s greatest composer. This is one of the most difficult violin concertos written and soloist Steven Moeckel is one of Tagawa’s former teachers. Moeckel is one of the first American violinists to compete in the Sibelius Violin Competition, quite an honor to be invited to perform as you might imagine. He received a standing ovation after each of the three movements.
During intermission, in addition to cookies, the Children’s Concert essay and artwork competition was on display. Three schools participated in the competition with nearly 50 entries. The first three places for the artwork went to Hollie Barajas (Veritas), Georgiana Brown (St. David), and Zoe Jondles (Veritas). The top three essays were by Mira Judd (St. David), Annalynn (St. David) and Malachi Fiddes (Veritas). Calvin deVesty won honorable mention for both artwork and essay.
The Education Committee was pleased to review the entries, and what touched them the most was the ability of the students to express themselves through writing or artwork about the music they listened to.
One of our goals as a symphony organization is ” … to serve as a focal point for musical education ... ” as stated in our mission statement for the symphony. We are working hard to continue to improve this effort every year.
In addition to artwork and essays, the Huachuca Astronomy Club presented information about potential new worlds in space.
After cookies at the intermission, Anton Dvorak’s "New World Symphony" was the final work of the evening.
This is one of my favorite pieces, so I might be biased when I say it was great. I found myself humming along with the majority of it, but don’t think anyone sitting near me was bothered by it.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone