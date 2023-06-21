Food-MilkStreet-Pan-Roasted Chicken and Summer Vegetables

This recipe for pan-roasted chicken and summer vegetables features the dried seasoning blend called herbes de Provence, a one-stroke flavor booster that evokes Mediterranean summer.

 Milk Street via AP

Sunny southern France, known for swaying fields of purple lavender buds, also is flush with all manner of aromatic herbs. Tarragon, fennel, savory, sage, marjoram, parsley, rosemary, thyme, mint, oregano and more grow wild.

Any combination of them can make up the dried seasoning blend called herbes de Provence, a one-stroke flavor booster that evokes Mediterranean summer — and was introduced to Americans in the 1970s by Julia Child.

