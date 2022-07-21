Are you uncomfortable using chemical herbicides to kill weeds and grasses in your landscape and gardens? Why not let the sun do the work for you? It’s called “Solarization” and summertime is the perfect time to use it. Ideally, solarization should begin in May, extend into June, and be completed by July just in time to plant sweet corn and fall melons; however Solarization can be used anytime during the summer to clear your landscape of weeds and grasses.
Solarization is the most effective and the safest means of controlling weeds, weed seed, unwanted grass, and soil pest problems in home gardens and landscapes. In the high desert lots of heat from high solar radiation make soil solarization the very best solution – and it doesn’t involve chemicals.
Solarization consists of covering the soil with a clear plastic tarp for four to six weeks during a hot period of the year when the soil will receive maximum direct sunlight. When correctly done, the top six inches of soil will heat up to as high as 125 degrees. Over several weeks, that’s hot enough to kill a wide range of soil inhabiting pests such as wilts, root rot fungi, noxious weed seed and root knot nematodes. It is especially effective for treating garden soils, where the intent is to plant vegetables, herbs, and flowers. We can use pre-emergent herbicides to kill weed seeds in our landscape planters, but they kill all seeds, so we can’t use them in vegetable gardens where we plan on planting seeds. Solarization is the perfect solution – even around fruit trees.
Seeds are very heat resistant when dry so before applying the plastic covering the soil should be well watered. Wet soil also conducts heat better than dry soil. Water the soil to a depth of one foot since this will enhance heat penetration through the soil. In dry soils most pest organisms are dormant however in moist soils, pest organisms are more active and thus more susceptible to the lethal effects of heat. A sprinkler or drip-line irrigation line gives good results.
Large rolls of plastic (six mil.) to use for solarization are available at home supply and hardware stores. Use clear polyethylene, not black plastic! Clear plastic favors more rapid and deep heating of the soil than does black plastic. Clear plastic produces higher soil temperatures faster than black plastic. Sunlight passes through clear plastic to heat the soil directly whereas black plastic intercepts the light, and soil is heated only where the plastic actually touches the soil and some of the heat generated when sunlight hits black plastic is lost directly to the outside air.
Lay out the plastic to cover the desired area with extra around the perimeter. As the plastic is pulled tight, hold the plastic in place around the perimeter by covering it with soil, metal pipers or bricks to seal and weight down the edges. As you move around the perimeter keep pulling the plastic tight. A tight fit sealed against the soil surface allows for better heating.
Plants often grow faster and produce yields of increased quantity and quality (size and appearance) when grown in solarized compared to nontreated soil. Soil solarization can control many soil borne pathogens and pests. The method is simple, safe, and effective, leaves no toxic residues, and can be easily used on a large or small scale. Large increases in plant growth, harvestable yield, and crop quality often occur in solarized soil and often continue for more than one growing season.
John Chapman was, garden teacher on radio, TV and garden columnist in Phoenix, AZ media for years and practices what he preaches. He now lives in Southern, AZ Questions; john@johnchapman.com