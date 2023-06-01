Youth Theatre’s production of a classic, Anne of Green Gables, will be showing at the Sierra Vista Community Theatre (SVCT) located inside the Mall at Sierra Vista. Show dates will be Friday June 2, Saturday June 3, Thursday June 8, Friday June 9, and Saturday June 10 at 7 p.m.
There will be two matinees showing on Sunday June 4 and Sunday June 11 at 3pm. Tickets are $13 for children and $18 for adults. Adult tickets may use Promo Code: PEACHSPANTRY when checking out online for a $2 discount. Tickets can be purchased at svcommunitytheatre.org
The cast of Anne of Green Gables have been working hard the past few months rehearsing Anne of Green Gables. Harley, who plays the lead role Anne, is very excited for opening night on Thursday June 1st. “Anne is a lot of fun to play” Says Harley “she’s a very outgoing character but she is also self-conscious and quick to rage.” Harley enjoys script writing or even writing poetry and novels on her free time and hopes to make a career out of it.
“Everyone should come and see Anne of Green Gables,” says Harley “there is a lot of emotion and I feel that most people who come and see it will be able to take something from it.” Learn more about the rest of the cast to Anne of Green Gables by visiting our website or watch their interview on the theatre's YouTube page.
SVCT will also have Theatre Camp from June 19-23 for youth ages 6-17. The Theatre Camp teaches children everything from improv techniques, audition skills, the basics of theatre tech, to the challenges of stunts on stage. All classes are taught by local volunteers, bringing their experience and education to the next generation of thespians.
A weeklong event that ends with the children providing a show to their families and other volunteers. Working together and learning about the importance of community truly plays in a theatre. Head over to the theatre's website to register your child!
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone