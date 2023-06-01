greengables.jpg

Youth Theatre’s production of a classic, "Anne of Green Gables," will be showing at the Sierra Vista Community Theatre now through June 11.

 Submitted

Youth Theatre’s production of a classic, Anne of Green Gables, will be showing at the Sierra Vista Community Theatre (SVCT) located inside the Mall at Sierra Vista. Show dates will be Friday June 2, Saturday June 3, Thursday June 8, Friday June 9, and Saturday June 10 at 7 p.m.

There will be two matinees showing on Sunday June 4 and Sunday June 11 at 3pm. Tickets are $13 for children and $18 for adults. Adult tickets may use Promo Code: PEACHSPANTRY when checking out online for a $2 discount. Tickets can be purchased at svcommunitytheatre.org

