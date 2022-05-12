No, we’re not talking about Woody from “Toy Story,” but Woody, the unofficial feline site host at the Carr House!
If you’ve visited the Carr House when John and Karen Poole are there as Forest Service site hosts, you’ve probably noticed Woody fulfilling his site host duties, greeting visitors, inviting guests to join him on the patio in exchange for a few head rubs, and generally just making himself at home. Since Woody is a cat of few words, we asked John and Karen to talk about the duties of the Carr House site hosts.
John, Karen, and Woody first arrived in our area 12 years ago, serving as winter site hosts for two years at Brown Canyon Ranch and then spending the winters as site hosts at the Carr House for the last 10 years. Woody was just a youngster then. Now he’s an old hand as a feline site host, having recently celebrated his 14th birthday.
While Woody has a relaxed attitude toward his duties, John and Karen keep busy. Very busy. In addition to maintaining the area around the Carr House, they are responsible for the upkeep of the Reef and Ramsey Vista camping areas, the Carr Canyon picnic area, the Carr and Miller trailheads, and the area around Brown Canyon Ranch when there is no site host present.
This involves clearing fire pits, picking up trash, cleaning restrooms, emptying trash cans and keeping the areas clear of leaves, pine needles, and other potentially flammable materials. Fire Wise management is crucial in these very dry conditions in all of the Coronado National Forest. As if that wasn’t enough, they perform the same tasks maintaining the approximately 16 dispersed campsites in Carr and Miller canyons.
With John’s background in construction and Karen’s experience working with the Forest Service, we could not have asked for better site hosts for the Carr House. John has, quite literally, kept the house from collapsing, shoring up the ceilings in both the front visitors’ room and the program room. John and Karen between them have completely remodeled both bathrooms as well as the Children’s Discovery Room, and Karen has scraped and repainted the exterior trim around the house several times. John also rebuilt the old stable, which was nearing collapse and in danger of being torn down, and improved other outbuildings as well, while Karen has created information sheets for the mountains and maps of many of the trails around the Carr House.
Avid cyclists, John and Karen have put in a lot of miles exploring the area on two wheels, often cycling to Bisbee and surrounding areas. The relatively mild winter weather in the Huachuca Mountains has been a plus for them, and they are grateful for the many friends they’ve made here.
The Pooles soon will return to Oregon, where in 1928, John’s grandfather leased an area near a lake in national forest lands and built a small home. They’re looking forward to spending time on the lake, but we suspect they’ll keep just as busy there as they have here.
We can’t thank them enough for all the work they’ve done as site hosts over the years, and we hope to see them again soon.
Site host volunteers provide services to both the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management throughout the country. Returning site hosts Brad and Anita Grabowski currently are at the Carr House and will be here through the summer. Site hosts are also at BLM properties in the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area and the Empire Ranch. Anyone interested in being a site host can visit https://www.volunteer.gov/s/ and search for site host openings.
Submitted by Carolyn Santucci on behalf of the Friends of the Huachuca Mountains.