There was just the right amount of clouds casting shade as I pulled off on Exit 318, Dragoon Road. It had been awhile since I visited the area and I’d never ventured far from the interstate.
It was only a few minutes of waiting before the Honda CRV pulled up next to me.
Green Valley residents and sisters Marie “Midge” Lemay and Sue Poirier had been prepping me for our day trip for a couple weeks, sharing stories of the famous Triangle T Guest Ranch and the final resting place of the legendary “Arizona Cowboy” Rex Allen Sr.
The pair have been exploring the state for more than 10 years, a continuation of the 21-month journey they took driving to all 50 states.
The two have written three books about their travels. An adventurous and inquisitive spirit leads them all over Arizona and they jot down places they want to explore from passing conversations, lectures, books and newspaper articles. They said it’s never ending.
Sue told me to follow them and our first stop would be the Dragoon Springs Stage Station, a historical watering stop for stagecoaches. Midge would shake her head as we looked out at the mountains and say she still couldn’t imagine why they would have set up so close to the Apaches.
“Why would they come across such a dangerous place with the Apaches right on the other side of the mountain,” she said. “It was a total challenge every time the stagecoach came.”
It was for the water, like most things out here. Dragoon Springs used to sit there before an earthquake made it run dry.
It was a narrow dirt road out there, one that requires your vehicle to have a little height to it. Not everyone can access it, but the sisters have a land trust pass which allows them onto areas like this.
When we got there, they spotted a pile of rocks, a surprise grave they hadn’t seen the last time they were here because the grass had been too tall. Finding new things is something the sisters cherish.
There was a quarter there. Midge said when you visit, you leave a memento behind to say “we’ve been here.”
Most ungodly placesThe pair came out to the area years ago after going to a lecture where it was mentioned. Sue immediately turned to a travel blog to find it.
“I said to Midge ‘I know how to get there, let’s go,’ so here we come,” she said. “We can find directions to everything. We find directions to the weirdest and most ungodly places.”
The Dragoon Springs Stage Station was a place to change horses or mules while delivering mail during the 1800s. In 1862, it was the site of a battle between Confederate soldiers ordered to the area and a group of Apaches.
The four soldiers who were killed are marked by mounds of rocks decorated with glass stones or coins from travelers, not unlike us, who had been there before.
On our way back we had to make an unexpected stop. Those are kind the sisters like most.
“When you go down the road, do you stop? Do you take the time? Do you get out of the car? Do you see,” Midge asked. “There’s all kinds of gifts like this.”
Sue had spotted a pack of dinosaurs on the side of the road with a sign that read Rattlesnake Ranch. All three of us would have never imagined seeing true-to-life-sized art sculptures of T-rexes and stegosauruses in Dragoon.
“It’s not where you’re going, it’s the things you bump into and the process of going,” Sue said. “It adds a whole new dimension to the trip.”
I asked them how many times they stumbled on an unexpected treat like this in their adventures, and they answered in total unison: “Every time.”
The next stop was historic Texas Canyon Pioneer Cemetery just outside the Amerind Museum.
We found markers from different eras. Some of the graves had marble slabs with intricately etched ivy; others were just a flat stone on the ground.
The cemetery was named after the area’s earliest settlers who originally came from Texas. Ethel Adams, a 5-year-old thrown from a horse, was the first buried there in 1911.
Who’s in which grave?Sue and Midge had one gravestone in particular on their minds: Rex Allen Sr., the singing Arizona cowboy.
Sue would tell me the legend goes that Allen was cremated and his ashes spread in a park alongside his trusty horse. But last time they’d spoken to son Rex Allen Jr., they got a surprise.
“That last time we had seen him, he said he’d be buried next to his parents in the Pioneer Cemetery and we were looking at each other like … we said, ‘what are you talking about? I thought your dad was scattered.’ ” Sue said. “He said, ‘no he’s with my mom at the Pioneer Cemetery.”
Sure enough, we saw his gravestone there.
Just down the way was the Triangle T Ranch, a little slice of cinematic history where films like the original “3:10 to Yuma” had been filmed. The drive into the grouping of little casitas that people can rent was lined with signs featuring the names of celebrities who had spent time there. I recognized John Wayne, Steve McQueen and Gregory Peck, among others.
Before it was the site of westerns, Japanese officials were held prisoner there during WWII.
Around another bend was a wooden house. It was in several movies and they encouraged me to get closer, that I could touch the building. I understood what they meant then about what it felt like to touch a piece of history.
We found some shade at the ranch and the sisters shared their lunch with me, telling me about all the places they had visited and how they got here from New England.
“Once we got in the car, we owned nothing, owed nothing, for the first time in our lives,” Midge said of the trip around the U.S. that started it all. “We’d look at each other and say ‘should we pinch ourselves?’ We’re doing the unthinkable and every day was different.”
As the sun finally got unbearable and we packed up to head home, I wished I could tag along on all their adventures.
“We’re still running on the adrenaline of discovery, I don’t know how else to put it,” Sue said. “There’s something exciting about getting up in the morning and having no idea what you’re going to see today.”