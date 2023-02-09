Food-Valentines-One-Pot Fudgy Brownies

This photo taken in New York in 2020 show a recipe for One-Pot Fudgy Brownies.

 Cheyenne Cohen — honsx, Katie Workman

For many of us, it’s not really Valentine’s Day unless there is chocolate involved.

What an excellent reason to mix up a pan of brownies. And these — these are the brownies you want to make.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?