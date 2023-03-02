sacaton.jpg

Native Sacaton grass grows in the xeriscape demonstration garden at the San Pedro House.

 Joanne Roberts

In this third and final article of “What’s in a Name” I will discuss a common but unwanted non-native invasive plant species.

Johnson’s grass (Sorghum halepense) was originally introduced to the United States as a forage crop in the 1840s. It is native to Asia and northern Africa. This rapidly growing grass forms dense colonies and produces hundreds of seeds that allows it to out-compete more desirable native grass and tree species in protected natural communities such as those found within the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area.

