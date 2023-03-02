In this third and final article of “What’s in a Name” I will discuss a common but unwanted non-native invasive plant species.
Johnson’s grass (Sorghum halepense) was originally introduced to the United States as a forage crop in the 1840s. It is native to Asia and northern Africa. This rapidly growing grass forms dense colonies and produces hundreds of seeds that allows it to out-compete more desirable native grass and tree species in protected natural communities such as those found within the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area.
Johnson’s grass is a “Class C Noxious Weed” as well as an invasive species in Arizona. In article one of this series, we discussed the nuances between terms related to invasive species, pests, and noxious weeds (Sierra Vista Herald/Review, Dec. 30, 2022). While it is not on the federal list of noxious weeds, Johnson’s grass is listed in 24 states as a noxious or prohibited weed.
So how did this grass that was originally welcomed by ranchers as a hay and forage crop for livestock become an unwanted invasive noxious weed in native plant communities?
Johnson’s grass is a perennial species, which means it lives longer than two years and usually blooms in spring and summer months and dies back during the fall and winter months. It can reach up to 8 feet in height and the leaves range from 6 to 20 inches long and are 1/2 to 1 inch wide. The young plants resemble a young corn seedling a familiar member of the Poaceae (grass) family. It reproduces by seed and rhizomes with seeds remaining viable for up to 10 years.
Its robust rhizomatous root system makes it difficult to control. Additionally, it is highly adaptable to survive in various soil types and growing conditions. This adaptability is a competitive advantage over a native perennial bunchgrass, Sacaton (Sporobolus wrightii). Sacaton reproduces exclusively by seed and requires a specific soil type and soil temperature for the seed to germinate, which can take two to three years. It is winter and drought tolerant, giving it an advantage for longevity once it is established.
Unlike Sacaton, Johnson’s grass produces hydrocyanic acid in the form of cyanide and prussic acid in its leaves, which are poisonous to fish, amphibians, reptiles, birds, mammals, and livestock such as horses and cattle. The hydrocyanic acid is produced when the plant is stressed from freezing and drought conditions. As we learned in article two of “What’s in a Name” (Sierra Vista Herald/Review, Jan. 27), native federally listed birds, reptiles and amphibians are found throughout the SPRNCA. Also, unlike Sacaton, Johnson’s grass releases allelopathic compounds through its root system that are toxic to other plants. These compounds inhibit seed germination and root development of other vegetation such as Sacaton.
Sacaton is an incredibly important plant species commonly found in lowland habitats and on floodplains like those found in the SPRNCA. It is an important forage for wildlife with the highest quality of forage in the spring. It is an important cover plant for bird species, including the Botteri’s sparrow (Peucaea botterii), the collared peccary also known as javelina, and a variety of rodents. Botteri's sparrow is found only in a few areas of Southern Arizona and Texas in the United States and are specifically affiliated with the Sacaton grassland. Changes in this habitat type, by Johnson’s grass and other invasive plants, is negatively impacting native vegetation and animal communities by the occurrence of less desirable non-native species.
In addition to being an important food source and cover plant, in the summer Sacaton slows runoff, enhances water infiltration and traps sediments. It is important for slowing down erosion in areas where flash floods occur.
Besides competing with the non-native invasive Johnson’s grass, other issues that have negatively impacted the Sacaton grasslands include channelization, erosion and overgrazing.
In 1988, Congress set aside 55,990 surface acres on the SPRNCA including an estimated 47 miles of the San Pedro River. The purpose of establishing the national conservation area is to ensure that management conserves, protects, and enhances the riparian area and the aquatic, wildlife, archaeological, paleontological, scientific, cultural, educational, and recreational resources of the public lands surrounding the San Pedro River. To learn more about this spectacular Arizona treasure go to San Pedro Riparian NCA | Bureau of Land Management (blm.gov). To learn more about how you can help to protect the SPRNCA go to the Friends of San Pedro River at About the Friends | FSPR (sanpedroriver.org).
Joanne Roberts is a retired conservation wildlife biologist. Roberts worked in invasive species management throughout Arizona. From 2005-09 she served on the Governor’s Invasive Species Advisory Council. Her work brought her to Southeastern Arizona where she has remained part of the local conservation community through her work and volunteer positions. She is a member of the Board of Directors of the Friends of San Pedro River.