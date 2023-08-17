garden

With adequate moisture, little leaf cordia bush blooms sporadically. The pictured 10-foot-high specimen is currently loaded with clusters of small, crepe-paper-like blossoms.

 Mary Kidnocker

White leaves or flowers are especially valued in the desert garden during days of extreme heat. These add a certain serenity and purity to the landscape on a particularly hot day. Only icy lemonade can compete when temperatures hit the triple digits. Now is the time to think “cordia.”

The plant genus Cordia contains approximately 300 species of warm-region trees and shrubs, many valued for their showy white flowers. There are two Mexican natives that are cultivated for our desert landscapes. Both are now beginning their summer bloom period.

